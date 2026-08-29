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Google Health gets better workout logging and more reliable tracking in latest update

Missing maps, workout totals, and Health Connect problems have all been fixed in Google Health 5.07

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Google Health 5.07 is rolling out with a number of changes to how the app records and displays your workout and health data. Trail and incline runs will now count toward your Running Distance totals, manually logged workouts can include more information, and Google has fixed an issue that could cause Health Connect to disconnect for some Android users.

The update is rolling out on Android and iOS starting today and should reach more devices over the next week. It follows version 5.05, which added two-way Apple Health syncing and Smart Health Links, and version 5.06, which gave users the option to remove the Health Coach’s lengthy guidance from the Today tab.

More of your workout data should show up properly

For users who manually log their workouts, Google Health will now let you add and adjust more metrics. Google also says that any changes you make should show up in workout summaries more quickly.

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Swimming workouts are getting a similar change. Users will be able to record more metrics when switching between pool and open-water swimming. Google is also fixing something that should have been counted already. Trail runs and incline runs will now be included in your Running Distance totals, giving you a more complete figure if either activity is part of your regular workouts.

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Maps are getting some attention as well. Google says they should load faster and render more smoothly. An issue that could occasionally cause maps to disappear when using your phone to track a run, walk, or bike ride has also been fixed.

Health Connect gets a much-needed fix

Some Android users have been running into an issue where Health Connect would lose its connection with Google Health. Version 5.07 fixes the problem. If you were affected, Health Connect should now appear under Partner Apps in the Connections screen. Google has also recalibrated the dynamic minimum and maximum range of the weight graph. The change should make weight trends and changes easier to see at a glance.

Google Health has received several larger additions since replacing the Fitbit app in May. Version 5.07 is a much smaller update, but most of its changes deal with making sure the workout and health information already in the app is recorded and displayed properly.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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