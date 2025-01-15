Google is about to give its Gemini AI a transfusion of accurate news

Google announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with the Associated Press to build “a feed of real-time information” in Gemini. Details about the project are light at the moment but it appears as though it could at least partially mimic the functionality of Perplexity AI or ChatGPT Search. There’s no word yet on when the feed will actually roll out for users.

“As we develop new AI offerings and product, we’re identifying specific types of information and data that can help improve our products and services for people everywhere,” Jaffer Zaidi, Google’s VP of global news partnerships, wrote in the announcement post. “This [new feed] will be particularly helpful to our users looking for up-to-date information.”

Google Workspace business and enterprise subscribers will soon have access to Gemini’s capabilities at no additional charge, the company also announced Wednesday. Business tier users should see the new features roll out today. Enterprise users can expect them later in January.

Users at these subscription tiers will have Gemini AI features integrated into the rest of the Workspace app ecosystem, as well as gain access to the Gemini Advanced chatbot and NotebookLM Plus, Google’s AI-empowered research tool. Gemini will be able to help employees draft emails in Gmail, generate graphs and formulas in Sheets, create images and slide decks in Slides, and act as a digital stenographer during conference calls in Meet. Essentially, the service will function the same way as it does for individual Gemini Advanced subscribers, just geared for the corporate workforce and offering enterprise-grade data protection.

Google is also changing up its pricing scheme, which could save subscribers a decent amount of money moving forward. The company argues, “a customer using the Workspace Business Standard plan with a Gemini Business add-on previously paid $32 per user, per month. Now, that same customer will pay just $14 per user, per month — only $2 more than they were paying for Workspace without Gemini.”