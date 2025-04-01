 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google might be making Gemini more child-friendly

By
Android figurine holding a balloon in the shape of the Gemini logo at MWC 2025
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Code snippets within the Google app have revealed that the company is working on a version of its Gemini AI model for kids. It looks like this model would help kids with their homework and generate stories.

Android Authority found this code during an APK teardown, and the following strings make it pretty clear what’s going on:

  • assistant_scrappy_welcome_screen_title_for_kid_users
  • assistant_welcome_screen_description_for_kid_users
  • Create stories, ask questions, get homework help, and more.
  • assistant_welcome_screen_footer_for_kid_users
  • assistant_welcome_screen_title_for_kid_users
Recommended Videos

Google hasn’t announced anything about this publicly, so we have no idea how far along the development is or how likely it is to get launched. The strings also include a data usage disclaimer written in simple language, clearly aimed at younger readers:

Google will process your data as described in the Google Privacy Policy and the Gemini Apps Privacy Notice. Gemini isn't human and can make mistakes, including about people, so double check it.

Since the strings don’t allude to any new abilities — Gemini can already help with homework and generate stories — the main feature of this new model will likely be parental controls. It would also make sense if the model was pre-trained on special prompt and response pairs aimed at children. This would help it respond better to childlike language and make sure its own responses are written in a child-friendly way.

It might also have different rules compared to other Gemini models, dictating what kinds of topics it should avoid and what kinds of prompts it should refuse. Gemini already has some guardrails in place for teen users, detailed on its safety page, but younger children will likely require even more safeguards.

We don’t know yet if this version of Gemini will be packaged as its own product, but one of the strings mentions “Assistant Scrappy” — could this be some kind of persona or name for the model? Or does it just mean something technical that I’m not aware of? We don’t have any answers yet, but Google has been launching new features for Gemini at break-neck speed lately, so maybe we’ll find out soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Google’s Gemini is coming to Chrome for faster, easier browsing
Gemini 2.0 logo

Google is testing the integration of Gemini at the top of the browser in the latest Chrome Canary build, to facilitate access to the AI and make your browsing experience easier, as Windows Latest reports. Google is also working on a widget for Gemini.

Thanks to browser researcher Leopeva64, new details about how the feature works have emerged. Windows Latest tried turning on the GLIC-related flags to enable the Gemini icon but experienced some issues. A new "Glic" setting appeared in Chrome, allowing you to personalize how to open Gemini on your Windows PC. The setting gives you options to override existing shortcuts or enable them inside the menu.

Read more
NotebookLM’s new Mind Maps could help you learn more efficiently
Google video of NotebookLM mind map feature.

NotebookLM users have a few new features to play around with starting this week, including a visual summary feature dubbed "Mind Map."

For anyone who isn't familiar with NotebookLM, it's an AI tool from Google designed specifically for summarizing, searching, and analyzing libraries of information. The idea is that you provide it with a selection of documents and files, and it will help you interact with them using natural language.

Read more
You can now have secret chats with Google’s Gemini in incognito mode
Launching Gemini Deep Research query on Chrome desktop.

You can now have a quick chat with Gemini on your web browser without having to sign in first. And, to speed up the process, the Gemini website even takes you directly to the chat window instead of showing you a landing page first.

This move, spotted by 9To5Google, is pretty smart as it allows unconvinced users to try out the product with no strings attached. With any luck, they'll enjoy the experience and decide to sign up to get access to more of the features.

Read more