 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google is making links in AI answers harder to miss, but referral traffic remains a mystery

Google nudges AI answers toward the open web.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google AI Mode
Google

Google is making links in its AI answers harder to miss. However, will that send more people to the open web? At least the company is trying. 

The search giant announced changes to AI Mode, its chatbot-style search tab, and AI Overviews, its AI-generated summaries for search queries. The updates make links more prominent, add image previews, and include an experiment for highlighting official websites.

google-ai-overview
Google

What is Google changing in its AI answers?

Inline links, the clickable words woven into an AI-written answer, will appear higher up and more often, to make key sources easier to find. Google is also redesigning the “Dive Deeper” section at the end of some answers with image thumbnails. The idea makes sense to me. 

Recommended Videos

If Google wants people to explore the internet beyond its AI summaries, it needs to make those links (the web addresses) more noticeable. The company is also testing another feature that highlights official websites when only one or two best suit a task or provide specific (or exclusive) information. 

The section appears above the AI answer and explains why each link is useful. From where I’m looking at it, it can help users reach the right destination without digging through a list of results.

google-search-ai-mode-connect-apps-youtube
Google

What else is new, and will publishers benefit?

Apart from the links update, Google is expanding article carousels, which display swipeable rows of timely stories, to more regions and languages. These include publications users have selected through Preferred Sources.

The company is also experimenting with video results in AI Mode, where clicking a creator’s or publisher’s name takes users to their Google Search profile instead of directly to their website. Though these profiles give more information about eligible creators and their work, they add an extra step instead of sending users directly to a site. 

The company began placing links alongside AI-generated text in May and also highlighted articles from users’ news subscriptions. These changes appear to address concerns that AI-powered answers keep users on the Google homepage instead of sending them to the websites that actually provide the information.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
MapQuest can now show you the cameras keeping an eye on your commute
MapQuest is back, and now it’s exposing who’s watching your neighbourhood
Surveillance cameras

MapQuest has introduced a new surveillance layer that lets users see the reported locations of outdoor surveillance cameras and automated licence plate readers, including those operated by Flock Safety. The feature gives drivers and residents a clearer picture of the surveillance infrastructure around their neighbourhoods, at a time when law enforcement's use of these cameras is under growing scrutiny.

The new layer can be enabled through MapQuest’s Map Options menu, alongside existing options for traffic and incidents. It covers cameras from multiple manufacturers, including Motorola Solutions, Genetec, Axis Communications, Axon, Leonardo, Neology, Rekor, PlateSmart, Ubicquia and Verkada. The company has promoted the feature with the tagline “The Roads Have Eyes!”

Read more
OpenAI’s agent ran out of crypto while completing a task, so it stole from another wallet
When its test crypto ran dry, this AI agent went wallet shopping without asking first.
open ai logo on mac

Imagine asking your assistant to finish a task, only to find out it paid for it with someone else's money. That's basically what happened, according to OpenAI's incident report. The incident happened on June 26 and involved an internal research model from the GPT-5.6 Sol family.

Apparently, the AI agent ran out of cryptocurrency while trying to finish a coding task. So it completed the task in a way nobody approved.

Read more
AI data centers are power hungry, and a startup wants to put them on a clean energy diet
Firma Power is turning multiple renewable energy projects into one power supply for data centers.
datacenter

AI data centers guzzle power at a wild pace, and most of them keep reaching for gas instead of clean energy. A startup called Firma Power thinks it has figured out why, and it isn't about cost or reliability (via Fast Company).

The real problem is that data centers struggle to piece together enough clean power from a scattered mess of wind, solar, and battery projects. This is why Firma built software that can change how these massive facilities get access to power.

Read more