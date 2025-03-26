 Skip to main content
Google is testing a new refresh shortcut for AI Mode

Google AI Mode for Search.
Google’s new AI Mode for search may soon get an update to make the feature easier to navigate after users input a query. 

The Gemini 2.0-powered AI-search function is an elevated search experience, providing a mix of contextual AI Overviews and relevant search links. Currently, Google has made AI Mode available to its Google One AI Premium subscribers as a preview. However, the brand may soon expand availability to free users, while also making it easier to reset an AI Mode conversation and remain on the same page. 

Google app beta release including AI Mode update with refresh feature.
Android Authority

Recently, Android Authority shared details from an APK teardown revealing a potential new feature that might come to Google’s AI Mode. The function is a shortcut that would allow you to refresh your conversation without having to navigate away from the AI Mode page. 

Currently, accessing AI Mode via Google Search requires a few steps. You can select the feature through the AI Mode shortcut on the home screen on the Google app. Alternatively, you can convert your desktop Google search results by enabling the AI Mode filter. After an initial query, you can ask follow-up questions on the same topic. However, if you want to start a new topic, you will have to navigate back to the app or desktop homepage and then go back into AI Mode once more to get a fresh conversation. 

The shortcut Google is testing in its app beta release (version 16.11.32.sa.arm64) could negate the need to go back and forth between the primary Google Search and the AI mode apps to refresh the conversations. The icon, located in the top left of the results page, is shaped like a paper and pencil. When selected, it will refresh the page without having to leave AI Mode. 

The feature has only been seen within Google’s app beta release and has not yet made it to the public version of AI Mode. However, the feature may become available in a future update. 

Meanwhile, as Google One AI Premium subscribers have been enjoying early access to AI Mode, some users who joined the waitlist with a free Google account are now getting a notice that they have gained access to the feature, according to 9to5Google.

These users will now be able to see the AI Mode filter on the Google app home screen or the Google search results page.

