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Google is testing an AI-first homepage, and the Search button is reportedly taking a back seat

A quietly spotted redesign shows Google testing life without its own Search button.

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Google Chrome with Gemini
Google Chrome

For years, the Search button has been an integral part of the Google Search experience. However, right now, typing “google.com” into a browser is reportedly bringing up a new simplified layout that doesn’t include the Search button anymore (for a select group of signed-out users). 

It appears that the search giant is testing a new, AI-first layout with three dedicated buttons, which are new for traditional Google Search users, but familiar for those who use the Gemini chatbot on a regular basis.  

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Search Engine Watch

What exactly did Google swap in?

Search Engine Watch first spotted the change and confirmed it independently across three different web browsers, including Chrome, Edge, and Comet (via Android Authority). The redesigned homepage drops the classic Google Search button.

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It seems to feature three new AI-first buttons: Create images, Ask about files, and Brainstorm. These sit right under the horizontal search bar. The AI Mode button still remains inside the search box itself. The “I am feeling lucky” button seems to have survived the design. 

What’s even more interesting is that the Ask about files and Brainstorm reportedly work without logging in at all. The buttons apparently let users upload a document or a PDF and ask questions about it or think out loud with Gemini

Creating images is the one holdout, which is gated behind a sign-in wall, likely because Google wants a verified account attached before it burns through compute money on Nano Banana generations.

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How the regular Google Search page looks Image used with permission by copyright holder

Is this actually rolling out, or just a test?

Here’s the catch. The report mentions this new layout only shows for logged-out visitors. Even then, not everyone’s seeing it. Factors like location, browser, and session all seem to matter. Google hasn’t confirmed the scope of change as well.

Here’s how I see this, though. This isn’t something that’s worth ignoring. Google has spent decades defending the simplicity and functionality of its homepage. However, quietly relegating “Search” behind AI-first buttons, or at least testing it, tells us about the company’s priorities. 

While I won’t ask you to expect the classic layout’s days to be numbered, I can’t deny Google’s recent push toward its AI ambitions. For now, the layout appears to be a part of an A/B test being shown to a small number of users.  

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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