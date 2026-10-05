Google may be teaching Pixel Search to think one step ahead

Google ships its phones with Pixel Search that is built to save you from digging through your phone to find an app, email, photo, and more. Now, it appears to be taking this process even further by trying to figure out what you want to do with the results.

An APK teardown of Pixel Search version 1.0.983036833 by Android Authority has uncovered an unreleased feature called Gemini-powered suggestions. Strings inside the app describe it as a way to surface relevant information alongside Gemini-suggested actions that can help you “finish a task faster.”

Searching for something is just the beginning

Google currently describes Pixel Search as a way to search across content on your phone, including information within apps, while also providing web results and AI Mode access in supported regions. Gemini-powered suggestions could add another step after the result appears.

The feature wasn’t functioning after it was discovered, so it remains unfinished. Meaning, we still don’t know exactly what those suggested actions will include. The code only establishes that Google is experimenting with relevant information and actions designed around completing tasks. But we have more clues elsewhere.

Recommended Videos

If all of this sounds familiar, Magic Cue does something a little similar. The Finish tasks faster feature can suggest opening an address in Maps, adding information to Wallet, sharing a relevant photo, or even opening Gemini to complete a restaurant reservation or book a ride. Google hasn’t said Pixel Search’s new feature is connected to Magic Cue, so we can’t simply draw a direct technical link.

The resemblance does show where Google’s Pixel software is heading, which should help bring up the information you need, then reduce the number of taps required to actually use it.

Pixel Search is getting more privacy controls

One part of this update is already available. Pixel Search now has a new Privacy & Permissions section with separate controls for aggregated usage data, call logs, and SMS history. Unfortunately, my Pixel 11 Pro has yet to receive this update. The latter two determine whether Pixel Search can use your calling and messaging history to improve contact suggestions.

Turning those switches off doesn’t remove calls or messages from search results. So you’ll still need to revoke the corresponding app permissions if you don’t want Pixel Search surfacing that content at all. Meanwhile, the Gemini feature remains unfinished, and APK teardowns never guarantee that experimental code will ship. If Google does release it, Pixel Search become more useful.