Google Meet can finally take notes for your in-person meetings

We’ve all been there. You’re in a meeting, trying to stay in the moment and contribute ideas, while also scrambling to jot down notes so nothing important slips through the cracks. Turns out, you don’t have to choose one over the other anymore.

Google is rolling out a new feature that lets Google Meet handle note-taking for your in-person meetings, not just video calls. Google announced this feature at its Google Cloud Next 2026 event in Las Vegas, and it’s finally making its way to users.

How does Google Meet’s note-taking feature work?

Starting a session is easy. Just open Google Meet in your web browser or on your phone, then tap the Take notes button right from the home screen. Once you hit record, Gemini quietly gets to work, picking up on everything being discussed in the room.

When the meeting ends, hit that same button once more to wrap up the recording. From there, Gemini organizes everything it captured into a neat summary, lists out the action items, and puts together the full transcript, all inside a fresh Google Doc.

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The Doc is then saved into your Google Drive, and you’ll also get an email with the link so you’re not left digging for it later.

Who gets access to this feature?

If you’re an admin, this feature is tied to your existing Google Meet notes settings, so there’s nothing extra to set up. As for rollout, Android users will start seeing this from August 11, while web users should get it starting August 14.

iOS users will have to wait a bit longer, with the rollout beginning no sooner than August 31. So, depending on your platform, you might already have access, or you may need to wait a few more weeks for the button to show up.

The feature is available to Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Google AI Pro and Ultra consumer plans, and Frontline Plus users.