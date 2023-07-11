Prime Day sales knocks $90 off Google’s Nest Wi-Fi Pro mesh router

With all of the Prime Day deals taking place today, we’re seeing many products at their lowest prices ever. This is true of the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router, which makes a good case as one of the best Prime Day smart home deals. A three-pack is discounted to $300 for Prime Day, which is $12 less than its previous lowest price of the year and $90 off its regular price of $390. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router 3-pack

Google’s Nest is a brand that makes super cool and super stylish tech for your smart home. The Nest Wi-Fi Pro is not just a high quality router, but we feel it’s one of the best wi-fi routers available on the market. It’s capable of providing wi-fi coverage for up to 2,200 square feet, and with this three-pack you’ll be able to expand your wi-fi network to cover up to 6,600 square feet of fast, reliable internet connectivity. This will allow you to get wi-fi access and keep a strong signal even in the farthest reaches of your home or office, as all of the best long-range wi-fi routers should be capable of.

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router works with devices such as laptops, phones, and tablets, and it uses the latest, most advanced Wi-Fi 6E technology. This is a router that has a lot of smarts as well. It monitors itself to diagnose any network issues that may be occurring, and can even fix some common issues on its own. It’s capable of adjust performance and activity to suit your use, with the ability to prioritize things like video calls, which makes this a router that would go well with any of the best laptops or the best laptops for videoconferencing you can find among the best Prime Day laptop deals. You an also utilize the Google Home app to share your router’s wi-fi password with guests and to prioritize devices using your network.

While it would regularly cost $390, this Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router three-pack is just $300 for Prime Day. That’s a savings of $90, and its lowest price of the year. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

