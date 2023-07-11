 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day sales knocks $90 off Google’s Nest Wi-Fi Pro mesh router

Andrew Morrisey
By
Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro comes in four colors.

With all of the Prime Day deals taking place today, we’re seeing many products at their lowest prices ever. This is true of the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router, which makes a good case as one of the best Prime Day smart home deals. A three-pack is discounted to $300 for Prime Day, which is $12 less than its previous lowest price of the year and $90 off its regular price of $390. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router 3-pack

Google’s Nest is a brand that makes super cool and super stylish tech for your smart home. The Nest Wi-Fi Pro is not just a high quality router, but we feel it’s one of the best wi-fi routers available on the market. It’s capable of providing wi-fi coverage for up to 2,200 square feet, and with this three-pack you’ll be able to expand your wi-fi network to cover up to 6,600 square feet of fast, reliable internet connectivity. This will allow you to get wi-fi access and keep a strong signal even in the farthest reaches of your home or office, as all of the best long-range wi-fi routers should be capable of.

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router works with devices such as laptops, phones, and tablets, and it uses the latest, most advanced Wi-Fi 6E technology. This is a router that has a lot of smarts as well. It monitors itself to diagnose any network issues that may be occurring, and can even fix some common issues on its own. It’s capable of adjust performance and activity to suit your use, with the ability to prioritize things like video calls, which makes this a router that would go well with any of the best laptops or the best laptops for videoconferencing you can find among the best Prime Day laptop deals. You an also utilize the Google Home app to share your router’s wi-fi password with guests and to prioritize devices using your network.

Related

While it would regularly cost $390, this Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router three-pack is just $300 for Prime Day. That’s a savings of $90, and its lowest price of the year. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Best Buy’s Prime Day rival sale just started — our favorite deals
Digital Trends Best Buy Prime Day Deals Alt

Best Buy just rolled out its own event -- the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale -- to both counter Amazon's Prime Day deals and to take advantage of the heightened online shopping activity. It covers practically all of the retailer's product categories, so there's something for everyone if you take the time to look around. The number of offers may get overwhelming though, so to help you out, we've rounded up our favorite deals. You're going to want to proceed with the purchase immediately if something catches your eye though, because time is running out on these discounts.

Our favorite Best Buy Prime Day deal

Read more
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus & more
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day deals have arrived, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all having sales of their own, bringing plenty of discounts on some of the best gaming laptops money can buy. We've sifted through everything on offer to create a definitive list of the best Prime Day gaming laptops that you can (and totally should) shop today.
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop -- $680, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is a relatively affordable gaming laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance because it's powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's got a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. An enlarged touchpad and backlit keyboard add to the gamer aesthetic for less.

Read more
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: Save on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Digital Trends Best Prime Day MacBook Deals

Prime Day deals are underway in mere hours, and there are some great MacBook deals included. If you're looking to save big on a new MacBook, this is your chance. There are sales across the internet with retailers other than Amazon getting involved with the sales event, including Walmart and Best Buy. Keen to see how you can save? We've done all the hard work for you and picked out the best MacBook deals around for this special time of year.
Today's best Prime Day MacBook deals
Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13-inch, 256GB SSD) -- $750, was $999

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, and nearly three years later, it's still a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with all the tasks that you have to accomplish each day. The device is equipped with a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display, and it's worth buying it just for that alone since you'll be spending hours at a time staring at the screen. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air also features a 256GB SSD for storage, 8GB of RAM, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Read more