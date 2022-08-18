 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Here’s how Google Search plans to tackle clickbait

Alan Truly
By

Because Google knows that we all hate clickbait, the company will soon be taking steps to tackle this problem in Google search results. Starting globally next week for searches using English, Google will aim to reduce the ranking for offending websites while simultaneously rewarding those that create original, high-quality content.

A laptop rests on a bench outside with google search open on-screen.

Clickbait is often seen in advertisements that make bold or even outrageous claims in the hopes that you’ll be intrigued enough to click the ad so you can learn more. Search results can also be misleading and inspire a click based on an interesting title and snippet.

Of course, finding that information or anything relevant to your search on the clickbait page might be impossible. Scrolling through the page, you’ll pass by several more ads, giving the unscrupulous marketer and web developer exactly what they wanted. Known as blackhat SEO, it’s a massive waste of your time and incredibly frustrating to get drawn in by this trick.

Improving search results to show more useful content sounds great, but achieving this isn’t easy and Google has been refining its search engine continuously since it first launched in 1997. After more than two decades, here’s how Google Search intends to reach the next level and show even more accurate and valuable results.

Websites that collect together results from others, for example, movie reviews from multiple sources, but that don’t add anything new, will be ranked lower. Instead, your search for information about the movie “Wakanda Forever” is more likely to give results that link to new information and original commentary about the upcoming blockbuster. The improvement will be most noticeable in searches related to online education, arts and entertainment, shopping, and technology, according to Google.

This means aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic could hold less weight in search results compared to original reviews. This update seems to primarily target reviews, as well as content that “seems like it was designed to attract clicks rather than inform readers.”

The update seems targeted at bots as well. Although Google didn’t explicitly state how it plans to tackle content written by bots (or copied from another website), the company says the impetus for this update is content that “might not have the insights you want, or it may not even seem like it was created for, or even by, a person.”

Google didn’t detail in its blog post how it ferrets out the deceptive websites, but it has plenty of data and machine learning resources to analyze searches and visits to particular websites versus the amount of time spent there after clicking through. How big of an impact this will have remains to be seen, but any improvement is welcome.

Editors' Recommendations

Twitter profiles for businesses just got way more useful

A person's hands holding a smartphone as they browse Twitter on it.

Hackers have found a way to log into your Microsoft email account

A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.

Google Meet and Google Duo begin confusing merger

Google services (YouTube, Gmail, Chrome, Duo, Meet, Google Podcasts) icons app on smartphone screen.

Hackers stole passwords from 140,000 payment terminals using malware

The Wiseasy point of sale system on a table.

Best Chromebook deals for August 2022

Google Meets on an HP Chromebook.

These HP and Lenovo gaming laptops are both under $600 today

HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

The cheapest Chromebook available today is this HP at Walmart

A front view of an HP Chromebook on a white background.

The Surface Pro 8 with type cover is $350 off today

microsoft surface deals amazon july 2022 pro 8 13 inch tablet with keyboard and pen

Why the Samsung Ark won’t catch on like the Odyssey G9 did

Back view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

You can now use the Add Yours sticker on Reels for Facebook and Instagram

A series of three mobile screenshots on a gray background showing the new Add Yours sticker for Facebook Reels.

Google Meet just got a massive advantage over Zoom and Teams

Google Meet's stylized background show movement glitches.

Best Dell XPS Deals: Up to $700 off top-rated laptops

Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.

How to fix slow upload speeds

Checking a Wi-Fi router and internet connection on a phone.