 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google’s AI detection tool is now available for anyone to try

By

Google announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that SynthID is now available to anybody who wants to try it. The authentication system for AI-generated content embeds imperceptible watermarks into generated images, video, and text, enabling users to verify whether a piece of content was made by humans or machines.

“We’re open-sourcing our SynthID Text watermarking tool,” the company wrote. “Available freely to developers and businesses, it will help them identify their AI-generated content.”

Recommended Videos

SynthID debuted in 2023 as a means to watermark AI-generated images, audio, and video. It was initially integrated into Imagen, and the company subsequently announced its incorporation into the Gemini chatbot this past May at I/O 2024.

The system works by encoding tokens — those are the foundational chunks of data (be it a single character, word, or part of a phrase) that a generative AI uses to understand the prompt and predict the next word in its reply — with imperceptible watermarks during the text generation process. It does so, according to a DeepMind blog from May, by “introducing additional information in the token distribution at the point of generation by modulating the likelihood of tokens being generated.”

By comparing the model’s word choices along with its “adjusted probability scores” against the expected pattern of scores for watermarked and unwatermarked text, SynthID can detect whether an AI wrote that sentence.

This process does not impact the response’s accuracy, quality, or speed, according to a study published in Nature on Wednesday, nor can it be easily bypassed. Unlike standard metadata, which can be easily stripped and erased, SynthID’s watermark reportedly remains even if the content has been cropped, edited, or otherwise modified.

“Achieving reliable and imperceptible watermarking of AI-generated text is fundamentally challenging, especially in scenarios where [large language model] outputs are near deterministic, such as factual questions or code generation tasks,” Soheil Feizi, an associate professor at the University of Maryland, told MIT Technology Review, noting that its open-source nature “allows the community to test these detectors and evaluate their robustness in different settings, helping to better understand the limitations of these techniques.”

The system is not foolproof, however. While it is resistant to tampering, SynthID’s watermarks can be removed if the text is run through a language translation app or if it’s been heavily rewritten. It is also less effective with short passages of text and in determining whether a reply based on a factual statement was generated by AI. For example, there’s only one right answer to the prompt, “what is the capital of France?” and both humans and AI will tell you that it’s Paris.

If you’d like to try SynthID yourself, it can be downloaded from Hugging Face as part of Google’s updated Responsible GenAI Toolkit.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
Zoom debuts its new customizable AI Companion 2.0
overhead shot of a person taking a zoom meeting at their desk

Zoom unveiled its AI Companion 2.0 during the company's Zoomtopia 2024 event on Wednesday. The AI assistant is incorporated throughout the Zoom Workplace app suite and is promised to "deliver an AI-first work platform for human connection."

While Zoom got its start as a videoconferencing app, the company has expanded its product ecosystem to become an "open collaboration platform" that includes a variety of communication, productivity, and business services, both online and in physical office spaces. The company's AI Companion, which debuted last September, is incorporated deeply throughout Zoom Workplace and, like Google's Gemini or Microsoft's Copilot, is designed to automate repetitive tasks like transcribing notes and summarizing reports that can take up as much as 62% of a person's workday.

Read more
HP might have the fastest AI laptop to date — and I tried it
HP EliteBook X G1a front angled view showing display and keyboard.

HP is in the process of redoing its product lines, with the OmniBook lineup taking over all of its consumer machines including budget, midrange, premium, and gaming laptops. The EliteBook remains as its business laptop line, and the new EliteBook X G1a is the latest machine that leverages AMD's Ryzen AI series of chipsets in the "Next Gen AI PC" initiative.

The EliteBook X G1a introduces several new features aimed at those tasks that businesspeople want the most, and I received a preproduction unit to take a look at. I can't provide benchmarks or test some of the more advanced features that aren't available yet. But the EliteBook X G1a is a tantalizing vision.
Design

Read more
Google expands its AI search function, incorporates ads into Overviews on mobile
A woman paints while talking on her Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Google announced on Thursday that it is "taking another big leap forward" with an expansive round of AI-empowered updates for Google Search and AI Overview.
Earlier in the year, Google incorporated generative AI technology into its existing Lens app, which allows users to identify objects within a photograph and search the web for more information on them, so that the app will return an AI Overview based on what it sees rather than a list of potentially relevant websites. At the I/O conference in May, Google promised to expand that capability to video clips.
With Thursday's update, "you can use Lens to search by taking a video, and asking questions about the moving objects that you see," Google's announcement reads. The company suggests that the app could be used to, for example, provide personalized information about specific fish at an aquarium simply by taking a video and asking your question.
Whether this works on more complex subjects like analyzing your favorite NFL team's previous play or fast-moving objects like identifying makes and models of cars in traffic, remains to be seen. If you want to try the feature for yourself, it's available globally (though only in English) through the iOS and Android Google App. Navigate to the Search Lab and enroll in the “AI Overviews and more” experiment to get access.

You won't necessarily have to type out your question either. Lens now supports voice questions, which allows you to simply speak your query as you take a picture (or capture a video clip) rather than fumbling across your touchscreen in a dimly lit room. 
Your Lens-based shopping experience is also being updated. In addition to the links to visually similar products from retailers that Lens already provides, it will begin displaying "dramatically more helpful results," per the announcement. Those include reviews of the specific product you're looking at, price comparisons from across the web, and information on where to buy the item. 

Read more