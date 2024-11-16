 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Gemini gets image creation trick in Docs and Calendar access in Gmail

By
Gemini running on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Ajay Kumar / Digital Trends

Google has announced a laundry list of feature updates for Workspace users, with a focus on using its Gemini AI across products like Gmail, Docs, and Calendar. 

For folks who rely on the side panel in Gmail, there is some good news. Gemini can now directly access the Calendar information from within the inbox side panel, and perform relevant actions, as well. 

Recommended Videos

Let’s say you are drafting an email and need to reference your calendar entries, Gemini will now do that for you. You can ask it to check the schedule for a particular date, ask Gemini to create an entry (one-off or recurring), and have it create a new event without leaving the Gmail interface.

Using Gemini for Calendar access in Gemini side panel.
Google

The new capability is helpful, but not a holistic one. For example, Gemini in Gmail can’t perform tasks such as adding or removing a person from an event, showing attachments, synchronizing schedules to find the best spot for a meeting, specifying work location, or handling meeting rooms. 

Gemini in Gmail will be able to access Calendar details for paid Gemini users or subscribers of the Google One AI Premium plan. Moreover, it is limited to English language support at the moment. 

Google’s AI toolkit is also bringing image creation superpowers to Docs. Back in September, Google introduced the ability to upload full-bleed cover images in Docs. Users are able to pick from a curated gallery they can access from the new “Cover Image” option in Docs, or upload from a local gallery. 

Now, users can use Gemini to directly create media that they can use as a cover image, or even as inline photos. The text-to-image pipeline is handled by Google’s Imagen 3 image generation model. Notably, users can create photorealistic images, as well.

Using Gemini to directly create images in Gemini.
Google

More importantly, users will also be able to specify not only the style of picture, but also dictate the aspect ratio. To create images, just follow this path: Insert > Cover image > Help me create an image

In order to add an inline picture, this is the pipeline: Insert > Image > Help me create an image > (type in an image description.) 

This feature has already started to roll out for business and education Gemini users, and folks paying for the Google One AI Premium subscription plan. On a related note, Google has also finally launched the standalone Gemini app for iPhone users.

Earlier this week, Google also added support for uploading Docs and Sheets directly from Google Drive, while creating a custom Gem assistant. The updated list of document and text files now includes “TXT, DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, DOT, DOTX, HWP, HWPX, and Google Docs,” says Google.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Tushar has a passion for consumer tech and likes to tinker with smartphones, laptops, wearables, smart home devices, and…
Gemini AI is making robots in the office far more useful
An Everyday Robot navigating through an office.

Lost in an unfamiliar office building, big box store, or warehouse? Just ask the nearest robot for directions.

A team of Google researchers combined the powers of natural language processing and computer vision to develop a novel means of robotic navigation as part of a new study published Wednesday.

Read more
Google’s Gemini AI is Microsoft Clippy for a new generation
Google Workspace in Firefox on a Windows laptop.

The spirit of Clippy has returned. As it promised at I/O earlier in the month, Google announced Monday that it has begun rolling out the Gemini AI sidebar for its Workspace application suite, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive.

"Gemini can assist you with summarizing, analyzing, and generating content by utilizing insights gathered from your emails, documents, and more," the announcement blog reads.

Read more
I compared ChatGPT against Google Gemini to see which is the better free AI chatbot
A person typing on a laptop that is showing the ChatGPT generative AI website.

Two of the leading AI chatbots available today come from Google, with its Gemini system, and OpenAI, the company that kicked off the AI revolution with ChatGPT.
But you might be wondering which is the better free chatbot. I've spent a significant time with both to see how they compare, break down the costs and benefits of each service, explain what features you'll have to pay for and which you get for free, and show you which AI is best for what you need.

Pricing and tiers
Both ChatGPT and Gemini are available to the public for free at their respective websites and through their mobile apps. However, free tier users will only receive limited access to the most current and capable models.

Read more