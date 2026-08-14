Googlebook may use older Snapdragon chips to build more affordable laptops

Google has already confirmed that Googlebook will support more than one chipmaker, and a new leak may have revealed the first Snapdragon models in development.

New code references uncovered by GbookHub reportedly link two Googlebook designs, codenamed Annite and Pic, to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 processor. Both are also said to be tied to a board platform called Mica.

Snapdragon could give Googlebook a cheaper ARM option

The Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 is an eight-core chip capable of reaching up to 3.4GHz. The code also references fingerprint support, while USB-A appears to be missing from these particular designs.

GbookHub found additional references to Quartz and Mica that it believes could be tied to the more powerful Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100, although the connection is less clear.

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It is also worth noting that both Snapdragon chips launched back in September 2024. That could make Googlebooks based on them considerably cheaper than models using cutting-edge hardware, although exactly how cheap is still difficult to say. Current Windows laptops with the Snapdragon X Plus can be found for roughly $700 to $1,100, while Snapdragon X Elite machines can stretch to around $1,600. Pricier models do exist, but those generally come with more memory, storage, or other premium features.

Googlebook was always supposed to offer more chip choices

Google VP John Maletis confirmed back in May that Google is working with Intel, Qualcomm, and MediaTek for Googlebook, so Snapdragon hardware itself is not much of a surprise.

We have already seen leaked Intel-powered Googlebook hardware from Acer packing up to 32GB of RAM and a 2.8K OLED display, which puts it firmly in premium-laptop territory. Snapdragon X Plus could give hardware partners room to build different kinds of machines around price, battery life, and form factor.

For now, these are still code references rather than confirmed products. Until Annite or Pic appears in certification databases or more concrete hardware listings, it is best to take the leak with a grain of salt.