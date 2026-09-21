Googlebooks push Android on a laptop, while chasing the dreamy iPhone-Mac experience

After using a MacBook and an iPhone together for so long, I’ve realized just how much I rely on the ecosystem features that make the two devices work so well together. And looking at what Google is doing with Android on Googlebooks, I’m starting to get a similar feeling. Of course, comparing the two ecosystems directly isn’t entirely fair, but today’s Googlebook launch has me genuinely excited about how seamless the experience could become once your Android phone and laptop speak the same language.

My Android phone just found its other half

This is where Googlebook really starts to make sense to me. Googlebook OS brings Android together with some of the desktop foundations of ChromeOS, so I get access to the Android apps I already use through Google Play, but in a proper desktop environment with full Chrome and even Linux support. That alone sounds useful, but what interests me more is how closely it works with my Android phone.

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Even setting up a new Googlebook should be pretty straightforward. My saved passwords, Wi-Fi networks, messages, and other settings can come over from my phone, which means less time signing into apps and setting everything up from scratch. But once that initial setup is out of the way, things get much more interesting because I can actually move between my phone and laptop without constantly thinking about where I started something.

Continue On is probably the feature I’m most excited to try. Say I start working on something in BandLab on my phone while I’m out. Once I’m back at my desk, I can open my Googlebook, find that same project waiting in the taskbar, and pick up right where I left off. And while BandLab is one example, Continue On also works with apps I’m far more likely to jump between throughout the day, including Photos, Calendar, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Chrome, and Gmail. I can already see myself getting used to that very quickly.

The same goes for those moments when I need something from my phone but don’t really want to stop what I’m doing on my laptop just to pick it up. Googlebook lets me stream and control my phone’s apps in a desktop window instead. So, if I’m in the middle of work and want to order food, I can open the delivery app on my phone right in Googlebook, place the order, close it, and get straight back to work. Having used iPhone Mirroring on my MacBook, this feels familiar, and it’s exactly the kind of feature I’ve wanted Android and laptops to handle better.

Even grabbing a file from my phone cuts out unnecessary steps. If I need a photo or document, I don’t have to send it to myself, upload it somewhere, or transfer it first. I can browse my phone directly from Googlebooks’ Files app, search for what I need, and open it from there. And I think that’s what ties all of these features together for me. I don’t really want to think about which device has the photo I need or where I left that Chrome tab open. I just want to switch from my phone to my laptop and keep going.

Gemini might be Googlebook’s unfair advantage

The way Google has woven Gemini into the entire Googlebook experience makes this even more interesting to me. Some of these features aren’t completely new either. Rambler, for example, first arrived on the Pixel 11, and it’s something I’ve already been using on my phone.

I’ve always found voice typing a little awkward because I definitely don’t speak the way I write. When I’m talking, there are plenty of pauses, half-finished thoughts, “ums,” “ahs,” and moments where I change what I want to say halfway through a sentence. That’s completely normal in a conversation, but turn that directly into text, and suddenly it’s a mess. Rambler fixes that by taking what I’ve said and cleaning it up into something I can actually use, removing the filler words and making the final text much easier to read.

I already find that useful on my Pixel 11, but I can see myself using it far more on a Googlebook. A laptop is where I’m actually writing emails, working on documents, replying to people, and generally typing much more throughout the day. Being able to say what I’m thinking and have Rambler turn it into something usable could save me a surprising amount of typing.

Create My Widget sounds even more fun. Instead of choosing from whatever widgets Google or an app developer gives me, I can describe the widget I want in plain English and have Gemini create it for me. No coding is involved, either. If there’s some specific information I want sitting on my desktop and updating throughout the day, I can essentially just tell Gemini what I need and let it build that experience around me.

Then there’s Magic Pointer, which might be the Gemini feature I’m most curious about. I can wiggle the cursor to bring Gemini into whatever I’m doing on the screen and ask it to help right there. That could mean sorting out a messy calendar, translating something I’m reading, or helping with whatever else is in front of me without having to copy it, open Gemini separately, paste it there, and then jump back to what I was doing. Gemini only steps in when I call for it, and I can turn the feature off entirely, although I’d still want to spend some time with it before deciding how comfortable I am with the privacy side of things.

But the convenience is difficult for me to ignore. The idea that I can point at something on my screen, ask Gemini to deal with it, and continue with what I was doing is exactly how I want AI on a laptop to work. And this is one area where my experience with Apple’s ecosystem doesn’t really translate. I love how well my iPhone and MacBook work together, but I’ve never felt the same way about Siri AI. It has improved, but Gemini has become something I actually use regularly, and Google putting it this deeply into Googlebook OS makes the laptop much more tempting to me. In fact, even without everything else Googlebook brings to the table, this level of Gemini integration alone is something I can genuinely see pulling me toward one.

My MacBook might finally have some competition

Google first showed off Googlebooks back in May, but today they’re finally launching in the US. And after seeing everything Google has built around Android, Gemini, and the connection between phone and laptop, I really want to see how well it all comes together in everyday use. On paper, it sounds close to the kind of seamless experience I’ve grown used to with my iPhone and MacBook, but I’ll only really know once I’ve spent enough time with a Googlebook myself.

Either way, I’m glad Google is finally taking this idea seriously. Android has been such a huge part of my phone experience for years, and bringing that same familiarity to a laptop while making the two devices work more closely together feels like a natural next step. Whether Googlebook can actually pull me away from my MacBook is a much bigger question, but for the first time, I’m genuinely curious to find out.

Five Googlebooks are available at launch: the ASUS Googlebook 14, Dell XPS Googlebook, HP Googlebook 14, Acer Googlebook 14, and Lenovo Googlebook 15. Pre-orders are now open in the US, with prices starting at $899. So, the hardware is finally here. Now I just need to get my hands on one and see whether that ecosystem feels as good in practice as Google makes it sound.