Google’s AI agent ‘Big Sleep’ just stopped a cyberattack before it started

By
Sundar Pichai
Ian Bell / Digital Trends

Google’s AI agent, dubbed Big Sleep, has achieved a cybersecurity milestone by detecting and blocking an imminent exploit in the wild—marking the first time an AI has proactively foiled a cyber threat. Developed by Google DeepMind and Project Zero, Big Sleep identified a critical vulnerability in SQLite (CVE-2025-6965), an open-source database engine, that was on the verge of being exploited by malicious actors, allowing Google to patch it before damage occurred. “We believe this is the first time an AI agent has been used to directly foil efforts to exploit a vulnerability in the wild,” the company said.

Why it matters: As cyberattacks surge—costing businesses trillions annually—this breakthrough shifts defense from reactive patching to AI-driven prediction and prevention. It gives security teams a powerful new tool to stay ahead of hackers, potentially saving devices and data worldwide. CEO Sundar Pichai called it “a first for an AI agent—definitely not the last” according to Live Mint.

Go deeper: Big Sleep isn’t just a one-trick pony; since November 2024, it’s uncovered multiple real-world flaws in open-source software, scaling human expertise to scan vast codebases autonomously. In this case, aided by Google Threat Intelligence, it spotted the SQLite flaw—known only to threats—and enabled a swift fix. Google emphasizes safeguards like human oversight and privacy protections in its deployment. Beyond Big Sleep, Google’s ramping up AI security: Timesketch now uses Sec-Gemini for automated forensics, FACADE detects insider threats via billions of events, and partnerships like the AI Cyber Challenge with DARPA aim to crowdsource more innovations.

Ian Bell
Ian Bell
Publisher
I'm the co-founder and CEO of Digital Trends Media Group, which I launched in 2006 out of my home office to share my passion…
Editors’ Recommendations

‘You can’t lick a badger twice’: How Google’s AI Overview hallucinates idioms
Samples of Google AI Overview errors.

The latest AI trend is a funny one, as a user has discovered that you can plug a made-up phrase into Google and append it with "meaning," then Google's AI Overview feature will hallucinate a meaning for the phrase.

Historian Greg Jenner kicked off the trend with a post on Bluesky in which he asked Google to explain the meaning of "You can't lick a badger twice." AI Overview helpfully explained that this expression means that you can't deceive someone a second time after they've already been tricked once -- which seems like a reasonable explanation, but ignores the fact that this idiom didn't exist before this query went viral.

Read more
Google might have to sell Chrome — and OpenAI wants to buy it
OpenAI press image

It feels like all of the big tech companies practically live in courtrooms lately, but it also feels like not much really comes of it. Decisions get made and unmade again, and it takes a long time for anything to affect consumers. At the moment, Google is in danger of getting dismantled and sold for parts -- and if it really happens, OpenAI has told the judge that it would be interested in buying.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, currently doesn't work with Google at all. Apparently, it wanted to make a deal last year to use Google's search technology with ChatGPT but it didn't work out. Instead, OpenAI is now working on its own search index but it's turning out to be a much more time-consuming project than anticipated.

Read more
Kagi’s AI search assistant gives you access to all the big models in one place
Kagi search bar in light mode.

Kagi's "Assistant" feature, previously only available to Ultimate subscribers, is now rolling out to all tiers -- including the free trial tier. The feature gives you access to a range of different LLMs for both chatting and web-searching purposes.

If you don't know much about Kagi, it's a paid search engine that borrows its name from the Japanese word for "key." The concept is simple -- with Google, you pay for the service by allowing ads and data collection. With Kagi, you pay for the service with money to get a private and ad-free experience.

Read more