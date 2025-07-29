 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google’s AI Mode is quietly turning search into a productivity tool

Google's AI Mode is brining new features in an attempt to reshape how people interact with the web.

By
Google AI Mode on mobile and desktop
Google

Google Search has been one of the primary gateways to information on the internet, but it’s about to evolving into something more. With the latest set of features being added to AI Mode, Search will no longer be just a tool for finding links or information, but an assistant that can help you organize, understand, and act on that information.

Instead of just answering questions, AI Mode is being transformed into what seems to be a helpful workspace. It will soon support you through complex documents, explain visuals, and even help with multi-step tasks. With the addition of these new tools, Google is slowly changing how search works by helping you do more than just find information.

What’s new in AI Mode

A handful of new capabilities are being introduced that expand what AI Mode can do particularly on desktop browsers, where users often juggle multiple tabs, files, and formats during more complex workflows.

PDF and image uploads for context-aware queries

AI Mode on desktop will now support uploading PDFs and images which will allow users to ask questions about the content in those files and receive web-informed, AI-generated responses.

Recommended Videos

Imagine having a research report or technical manual in front of you. Instead of searching for terms manually, you can now upload the file, highlight a section, and ask, “Can you explain this further?” The AI will analyze the document and return contextually relevant explanations, along with links for deeper reading.

A screenshot of the File upload feature on Google Search's AI Mode
Google

Support for additional file types, including those from Google Drive, is expected in future updates expanding this capability to more kinds of content.

Canvas for task planning and organization

Another interesting addition is Canvas, that allows users to create and refine plans in a persistent, editable side panel. It’s a tool designed for tasks that span multiple sessions like project planning, research outlines, trip itineraries, and more.

A screenshot of the new Canvas feature on Google Search's AI Mode
Google

The system will let you iterate in real time, ask AI Mode to draft a plan, make changes through follow-up prompts, and organize the results visually in the side panel. Users will also be able to upload their own files, like meeting notes, to help personalize the output.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Canvas essentially helps you stay organized and make progress across sessions, documents, and devices.

Search Live: AI conversations with visual input

Perhaps the most technically ambitious update is Search Live, which integrates Google’s camera-based Lens tool with AI Mode to deliver real-time, conversational help based on what your camera sees.

A screenshot of the Search Live with video feature on Google Search's AI Mode
Google

Whether it’s a diagram, a schematic, or a physical object, you can point your phone’s camera at it and start a conversation. The AI interprets the visual data, offers insights, and even lets you refine questions, creating a kind of live tutoring or troubleshooting session, powered by AI and the web.

This feature is based on Google’s Project Astra work, and is being rolled out on mobile in the U.S. for users enrolled in the Labs experiment.

AI Mode in Chrome: Smarter browsing, fewer tabs

For desktop users, AI Mode is getting more closely integrated into Chrome. Soon, you will be able to click “Ask Google about this page” from the address bar, which will launch Lens and the AI assistant to help you understand whatever is on your screen, whether it is a complex chart, a technical section, or a difficult diagram.

A screenshot of the Lens in Chrome feature on Google Search's AI Mode
Google

You can even ask follow-up questions directly in the side panel, making it easier to explore a topic without switching tabs or starting a new search. This could change how people interact with web content and with Google itself.

A more useful, less interruptive AI?

There’s no shortage of AI tools that come with a promise to boost productivity. But where many require a full switch of platforms or behavior, AI Mode is being embedded into existing habits including Search, Chrome, and Lens.

Rather than pitching itself as a digital co-pilot or assistant with a personality, Google is trying to make AI Mode feel more like a context-aware layer for everyday digital tasks. Upload a file, ask a question, build a plan, check in later, all within the browser or the search bar.

Google says that it is gradually rolling out these features to AI Mode, with some already available in early access for users who have joined the AI Mode Labs program.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Google Workspace is getting a bunch of new AI features, including a boost to Docs
Ask Gemini button on a screen.

It seems Google is pretty happy with the state of its Gemini model at the moment because it's inserting AI features into every product it has lately. This time, Workspace is getting the AI refresh, with new features coming to Docs, Sheets, Vids, Meet, and Chat -- along with a new "agentic AI" feature called Workspace Flows.

First up, Docs is getting new audio and AI writing capabilities. The podcast feature first used in NotebookLM received a lot of praise, and now it's starting to appear in more places. It came to Gemini a few weeks ago, and now it's coming to Google Docs in a few weeks.

Read more
Google Gemini’s best AI tricks finally land on Microsoft Copilot
Copilot app for Mac

Microsoft’s Copilot had a rather splashy AI upgrade fest at the company’s recent event. Microsoft made a total of nine product announcements, which include the agentic trick called Actions, Memory, Vision, Pages, Shopping, and Copilot Search. 

A healthy few have already appeared on rival AI products such as Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, alongside much smaller players like Perplexity and browser-maker Opera. However, two products that have found some vocal fan-following with Gemini and ChatGPT have finally landed on the Copilot platform. 

Read more
Microsoft’s Bing adds a Copolit Search mode to rival Google AI Search
Copilot Search for Bing Search engine.

Barely a few weeks ago, Google introduced a new AI Search mode. The idea is to provide answers as a wall of text, just the way an AI chatbot answers your queries, instead of the usual Search Results with blue links to different sources.

Microsoft is now in the race, too. The company has quietly rolled out a new Copilot Search option for its Bing search engine. The feature was first spotted by Windows Latest, but Digital Trends can confirm that it is now accessible across all platforms. 

Read more