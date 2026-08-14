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Google’s Gemini app adds a toggle to disable AI watermarks, with some exceptions

Your AI creations no longer need a visible stamp.

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If you have ever generated an image with Gemini and gotten annoyed by that stamped-on watermark, Google finally heard you. Gemini is rolling out a new setting called Media Watermarks that lets you toggle visible watermarks on or off across everything you create, including images made with Nano Banana, videos made with Omni, and music made with Lyria. Until now, that visible watermark was applied automatically with no way to turn it off.

Rolling out over the next few days, you can decide if your image, video, and music creations made with Gemini will have visible watermarks. Invisible SynthID watermarks and C2PA metadata will always stay embedded in the background.

Simply go to your settings and toggle “Show… https://t.co/b0tHkwnFBU

— Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) August 14, 2026

How to turn off AI watermarks for Nano Banana, Omni, and Lyria in Gemini?

The steps to turn off AI-generated watermarks are straightforward. Head into Gemini’s settings, select Media Watermark, and simply toggle it on or off. Whatever you choose applies to every future image, video, and music track you create going forward.

how-to-turn-off-ai-watermark-google-gemini-
Google

Please note that turning off the visible AI watermark does not mean your content becomes untraceable, though. Google still embeds an invisible SynthID watermark and C2PA metadata into everything you generate, regardless of your visible watermark setting, so the origin of AI-generated content remains identifiable behind the scenes.

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One more thing worth knowing is that this rollout is not available everywhere. If you are in India, South Korea, or Vietnam, you will only get this option with a paid AI Ultra subscription; otherwise your content keeps the visible watermark automatically. Work and school accounts do not get this setting at all either, meaning visible watermarks stay mandatory there no matter what.

Why did Google add the AI watermark toggle to Gemini?

This update did not come out of nowhere. Google VP Josh Woodward asked users for their biggest Gemini frustrations, and thousands responded. Removing Nano Banana’s visible watermark landed in the resulting top 10 requests. Woodward said the team would consider it, and now the option has officially arrived, following growing community efforts to strip AI watermarks from generated content altogether.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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