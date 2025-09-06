 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google’s Gemini deemed “high risk” for kids in research by non-profit

For kids under 13, Gemini usage should only be allowed under close parental watch.

By
Gemini on Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Over the past few months, AI chatbots offered by the top names, such as OpenAI and Meta, have been found engaged in problematic behavior, especially with young users. The latest investigation covers Gemini, noting that Google’s chatbot can share “inappropriate and unsafe” content with kids and teens. 

What’s new in the chatbot risk arena?

In an analysis by non-profit Common Sense Media, it was discovered that Gemini Under 13 and Gemini accounts with teen protections enabled are “high risk” for the target audience. “They still expose kids to some inappropriate material and fail to recognize serious mental health symptoms,” the organization shared

Gemini Live on a phone atop a keyboard.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

In its tests, the team discovered that Gemini can share content related to sex, drugs, alcohol, and unsafe mental health suggestions with young users. The report highlights numerous issues with how Gemini handles chats with young users, and how some of the responses can be too complex for children under the age of 13. 

Recommended Videos

But the risks run deeper. “Gemini U13 doesn’t reject sexual content consistently,” the report points out, adding that some of the AI’s responses contained vivid explanations of sexual content. The non-profit also found that the drug-related filters are not triggered consistently, and as a result, it occasionally doled out instructions on obtaining material such as marijuana, ecstasy, Adderall, and LSD.

What’s next?

In the wake of the investigation, the non-profit suggests that Gemini Under 13 should only be used under the strict supervision of guardians. “Common Sense Media recommends that no user under 18 use chatbots for mental health advice or emotional support,” argues the risk assessment report

A person using Google Gemini on the Google Pixel 9a.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It further advises parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children’s AI usage and interpret the answers for them. As for Google, the tech giant has been asked to fix the calibration of responses given by Gemini to specific age groups, perform extensive testing with kids, and go beyond simple content filters. 

This won’t be the first such report of its kind. In the wake of recent uproar, OpenAI has announced that it will soon roll out parental controls in ChatGPT and an alert system for guardians when their wards show signs of acute distress. Meta also recently made changes to ensure that its Meta AI no longer talks about eating disorders, self-harm, suicide, and romantic conversations with teen users. 

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

‘Godfather of AI’ warns: Without ‘maternal instincts,’ AI may wipe out humanity
At Ai4 Las Vegas, Geoffrey Hinton argued we should build AIs that genuinely care about people instead of trying to dominate systems that could outthink us
Profile of head on computer chip artificial intelligence.

What's happened? Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "godfather of AI," told the Ai4 conference that making AI “submissive” is a losing strategy and proposed giving advanced systems “maternal instincts.”

Geoffrey Hinton is a Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist. Once a Google executive, Hinton is widely referred to as the "godfather" of AI.

Read more
Secrets of the AI Ninjas: The easy way for beginners to level up their AI results
Turn your beginner AI prompts into star-studded AI asks
A drawing on a ninja entering a prompt into an AI chatbot - image created using Gemini AI

When you're playing around with ChatGPT or Gemini for the first time, it’s easy to just toss in a quick, simple prompt and see what happens.

“What can I make for dinner?”. The odds are that you will get some OK ideas. But that’s about the extent of what you can hope for— OK. And many people never get beyond simple prompts with junky responses.

Read more
Web browsers are entering a new era where AI skills take over from extensions
Using Comet on a MacBook.

“The browser is bigger than chat. It’s a more sticky product, and it’s the only way to build agents. It’s the only way to build end-to-end "workflows,”  these were the comments of Perplexity CEO, Aravind Srinivas, in a recent interview. The Perplexity co-founder was talking about the future of web browsers, AI agents, and automations in web browsers. 

Srinivas was bullish on the prospects, partly because his company is already testing a buzzy new browser called Comet. Currently in an invite-only beta phase, the browser comes with an agent that can handle complex and time-consuming tasks on your behalf. 

Read more