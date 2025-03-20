 Skip to main content
Google’s Gemini is coming to Chrome for faster, easier browsing

Gemini Live Glic setting
Google is testing the integration of Gemini at the top of the browser in the latest Chrome Canary build, to facilitate access to the AI and make your browsing experience easier, as Windows Latest reports. Google is also working on a widget for Gemini.

Thanks to browser researcher Leopeva64, new details about how the feature works have emerged. Windows Latest tried turning on the GLIC-related flags to enable the Gemini icon but experienced some issues. A new “Glic” setting appeared in Chrome, allowing you to personalize how to open Gemini on your Windows PC. The setting gives you options to override existing shortcuts or enable them inside the menu.

Once you enable the toggle, you should see the Gemini icon beside the control icons to close, maximize, or minimize it. When you click on the Gemini button, the AI assistant appears in a floating window, which could have both a floating and fixed state. It seems Google wants Gemini in as many places as possible, so it makes it feasible for you to add it to the taskbar. If you go to the browser’s settings page, you can configure it to make the Gemini icon appear in the system tray as well.

The system tray icon allows you to force close Gemini and change its appearance, access, or shortcut settings. However, you will only see Gemini in the system tray if you use it, whether it’s to use your search history or not. It looks like Chrome is finally catching up to ChromeOS since Gemini has recently replaced Google Assistant on Chromebooks. However, the feature will roll out in phases, so don’t worry if you don’t see it immediately on your Chromebook.

