Google’s latest AI model, Gemini 2.5 Pro, is now available for all users

Last yesterday evening, Google announced that its latest Gemini 2.5 Pro model is now available to all users. The latest version of Gemini is available in an experimental state, and you can try it for yourself by going to Gemini.Google.com. For now, this model is only available via the web, although Google says it’s working on bringing it to the mobile app as quickly as possible.

Before trying it out, be warned that free users are subject to much tighter usage limits. Depending on your query, you can run out of allocated searches in only a few questions (for example, if you ask it to compare the cost of living of European Union nations.) For the best experience, Google recommends subscribing to Gemini Advanced.

Recommended Videos

Gemini 2.5 Pro is taking off 🚀🚀🚀 The team is sprinting, TPUs are running hot, and we want to get our most intelligent model into more people’s hands asap. Which is why we decided to roll out Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) to all Gemini users, beginning today. Try it at no… https://t.co/eqCJwwVhXJ — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) March 29, 2025

Gemini 2.5 Pro is the most advanced version of the Gemini models to date with a particular emphasis on coding, math, and science capabilities. As with previous Pro models, Gemini 2.5 Pro will “show” its thoughts and reasoning as it works through your queries.

Per Google’s blog post, “With Gemini 2.5, we’ve achieved a new level of performance by combining a significantly enhanced base model with improved post-training. Going forward, we’re building these thinking capabilities directly into all of our models, so they can handle more complex problems and support even more capable, context-aware agents.”

Gemini 2.5 Pro beats the competition in most areas by a significant margin, particularly in terms of code editing. Based on the Aider Polyglot test, Gemini scored 74% compared to the next-highest score of 64.9% from Claude 3.7, and it’s long-context understanding far outstripped OpenAI’s models.

Google says it will add pricing in the coming weeks for users that want to use Gemini 2.5 Pro on a more enterprise level and require higher rate limits.

If you want to try out Gemini Advanced, you can sign up for a one-month free trial to test it out before committing to the monthly subscription cost.