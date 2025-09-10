Google’s most underrated AI tool gets new tricks to make learning cool

NotebookLM is arguably one of the most helpful AI tools to come out of Google’s labs in recent times. I use it on a regular basis, and it’s also a hot favorite among students. Google is now adding a bunch of new features that will make learning (and teaching) a lot more fun and intuitive.

What’s the big shift?

Flashcards are a fantastic way of recalling information, working somewhat like sticky notes pasted across the study tables and workstations. The latest NotebookLM feature drop adds a cool Flashcards feature that extracts core information from your digital notebook and turns it into an interactive card to help users memorize and recall nuggets of knowledge.

And to make the process of acquiring (and sharing) knowledge even more fun, NotebookLM users can now turn their reports into a quiz. “You can customize the topic, set the difficulty and share your study sets with friends or colleagues with a simple link,” says Google. These quizzes and flashcards will also offer one-tap access to further details.

The ability to create Audio Overviews, which are basically podcast episodes created from your learning material, is one of my personal favorites. Google is now adding three new formats to these AI-generated podcasts viz. Brief (single-person), Debate (two-person conversation), and Critique (two people offering feedback).

Teaching also gets a lift

Briefing Docs and Study Guides have been available in NotebookLM for a while now, allowing users to turn their learning material into different formats. Now, Google is adding a new Blog Post format to the mix, which offers contextual suggestions based on the theme, topic, and the source material at hand.

For example, based on the supplied material, the AI tool will suggest formats such as market explainer, strategy paper, and more. The most impressive upgrade, however, is the ability to create custom report formats. With the new “Create Your Own” report option, you simply describe all the details for a custom report format, and the AI will handle the rest.

The final new addition to NotebookLM is the Learning Guide, which is similar to having a personal tutor. Google says it “encourages participation with probing, open-ended questions. Instead of just giving answers, it helps you break down problems step-by-step and adapts explanations to your needs, building a deeper understanding of the subject.”