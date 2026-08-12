 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Phones
  4. News

Google’s new Pixel Tag is slimmer than an AirTag and smarter at finding your stuff

Google didn’t copy Apple’s playbook after all.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wood, Accessories, Bag
Google

I’ll admit, tile-style trackers rarely excite me, primarily because most just copy the AirTag and call it a day. Google’s first swing at the category breaks that pattern a little

The Pixel Tag launched today as the slimmest tracker on the market, backed by a Bluetooth trick neither Apple nor Samsung currently offers.

Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware
Google

So what’s actually new about the Pixel Tag?

Shaped like a smooth, elongated capsule rather than a coin, the Pixel Tag measures 46.1mm by 28mm and just 5.4mm thick. That thinness matters more than it sounds. Both the AirTag 2 and Galaxy SmartTag 2 are around 8mm thick. 

Recommended Videos

So Google’s tag is roughly a third slimmer. In other words, it disappears into a wallet or passport sleeve instead of poking out. Thickness aside, the device is wrapped in a soft Fog-colored polycarbonate shell with a metal panel on the back stamped with Google’s G logo. 

The bigger story, though, is its dual-tracking capability, headlined by Bluetooth Channel Sounding (which requires Android 16 and Bluetooth 6.0). Rather than guessing distance from signal strength, a method easily fooled by physical obstacles or body interference, Bluetooth 6.0 measures distance using radio phase shifts, unlocking a higher (sub-meter) accuracy. 

Body Part, Finger, Hand
Google

What about battery life and durability?

This allows Android phones that lack a dedicated Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip but feature Bluetooth v6.0 to achieve precise close-range finding while making signal-spoofing and relay attacks significantly harder. 

Google kept the rest of the specs close to the established Apple playbook. A user-swappable CR2032 coin cell powers the tag for over a year. Further, an IP67 rating protects it against dust and dunks in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes. 

It ships exclusively in the Fog finish. The device is available to pre-order with the rest of the Pixel 11 lineup from August 12, 2026, while in-store availability begins August 20, 2026. 

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
Lenovo’s answer to the MacBook Neo could be a peppy Vibe laptop
Affordable and eye-catching Lenovo laptops could soon challenge the MacBook Neo
Computer, Electronics, Laptop

Apple's MacBook Neo has given Windows laptop makers something to think about, and Lenovo could be the latest company preparing an answer.

Windows Latest has obtained images of an upcoming budget laptop called the Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe, which is expected to come in both Qualcomm Snapdragon and AMD versions. It also appears Lenovo isn't playing it safe with the design, as the laptop is shown in seven different colors.

Read more
Claude can now pull data from your browser tabs and keep working on your desktop
Claude in Chrome just merged with Cowork for uninterrupted cross device sessions.
claude-chrome-extension-cowork-session

Anthropic just made its Claude browser extension a lot smarter, and it can remember your conversations on desktop, web, or mobile. The Claude in Chrome side panel now runs as a full Claude Cowork session, meaning your conversations, skills, and connectors all carry over between your browser and Claude's desktop, web, and mobile apps. Before this update, browser sessions stayed completely separate from everything else, so switching devices meant starting over.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-5wF6tkQ2Q

Read more
Everything announced at Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11 lineup, Pixel Watch 5, and Pixel Tag
From new cameras on the Pixel 11 phones, the “HiLight” feature on the Pro models, to offline Gemini on Pixel Watch 5, here’s everything Google announced today.
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

Before the Made by Google event even went live, Google disclosed everything about its new hardware lineup: four new Pixel 11 phones, the Pixel Watch 5, its first-ever tracker, refreshed Pixel Buds Pro 2, and a range of new Gemini-powered software features.

The good news is that everything announced today is available for pre-order and will hit stores on August 20, 2026. Prices have also increased across the lineup. Without any further ado, here’s everything Google announced today.

Read more