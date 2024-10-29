This upcoming AI feature could revolutionize Google Chrome

One of the latest trends in the generative AI space is AI agents, and Google may be prepping its own agent to be a feature of an upcoming Gemini large language model (LLM).

The development, called Project Jarvis, is an AI agent based within the Google Chrome browser that will be able to execute common tasks after being given a short query or command with more independence than before. The inclusion of AI agents in the next Chrome update has the potential to be the biggest overhaul since the browser launched in 2008, according to The Information.

Google has already demonstrated how Gemini can be a shopping companion or trip planner with its current Gemini 1.5 Pro model, which powers the Gemini Advanced chatbot. In a future model, Project Jarvis will be able to come full circle by tackling various tasks such as visiting websites, filling out forms, and making payments to complete the query given by a user.

For example, a Gemini 1.5 Pro model would be able to execute the query “plan me a vacation in December with a $2,000 budget”; Project Jarvis would likely be able to execute the query “plan me a vacation in December with a $2,000 budget. Book the flights and hotel and send the details to my email,” Tom’s Guide noted.

Jarvis, or “Just A Rather Very Intelligent System” is a nod to Tony Stark’s AI assistant in Iron Man. While the official name remains currently unknown, the codename is fitting as Google adds capabilities to its model.

Google has shared details about AI agents since May at its Google I/O developers conference, where it noted that the technology would assist in the processing of speech and video content and enable faster response times in conversations.

As said, Project Jarvis may be among the features on Google’s next LLM, which is rumored to be Gemini 2.0. The generative AI may be announced in early December, but there is no word on how widely it will be available, The Information noted.

As Google potentially prepares to release its own AI agent, many other brands have already showcased their own iterations of similar functions. The brand Anthropic recently revealed its Computer Use agent, which allows the Claude LLM to serve independently as a device user to complete tasks. The feature is currently in beta. Similarly, OpenAI’s Swarm Framework is a system of agents that work together to complete tasks. The company stated that this technology remains in the research and educational experiment phase.