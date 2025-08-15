What is GPT-5? OpenAI’s latest AI model explained

Artificial Intelligence is dominating the news cycle and it’s only getting more powerful, as demonstrated by the release of OpenAI’s GPT-5, one of the smartest AI models ever.

Taking advantage of the latest GPT-5 update are ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity, as well as a range of other AI chatbots available to the public.

Previously running on GPT-4, these AI’s have now received a major upgrade, with GPT-5 allowing for more complex answers to more complex questions. They also have expanded creation capabilities allowing for better image and video creation.

What is GPT-5?

GPT-5 is OpenAI’s latest, and now flagship, AI model. This new version is now the default system for a range of AI chatbots.

OpenAI says GPT-5 is much more intelligent that the previous GPT-4 mode, with major improvements in complex front-end generation.

The major benefits of GPT-5 include enhanced reasoning which provides faster responses to complex questions as well as expanded creation capabilities when it comes to image and video generation.

This also means you can expect more human-like responses when compared to the previous version.

When did GPT-5 get released?

OpenAI announced GPT-5 on August 7, 2025, and was immediately implemented within AI that uses OpenAI’s software including ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.

It was rolled out to a range of AI software that use OpenAI’s model straight away, including both free and paid editions of the variety of software.

For those who don’t want to use the new GPT-5 model, paid ChatGPT subscribers can still make use of the previous GPT-4 model by adjusting their settings. You might want to consider this as well, as there are a number of users complaining ChatGPT has changed its personality.

What does GPT-5 do?

OpenAI claims that GPT-5 is the smartest, fastest and most useful AI model yet with PHD level thinking which puts expert intelligence right in the palm of your hand. You can use GPT-5 for just about anything including simple admin tasks right down to more complicated image generation depending on what AI you’re using.

You can use GPT-5 as a simple chatbot just to ask questions or have a conversation, but there’s much more that’s possible. Its only limited by its physical interface – while it can’t fold clothes for you since it doesn’t have working arms or legs, it can tell you exactly how to fold clothes yourself.

GPT-5 is more advanced that its predecessor GPT-4 thanks to a deeper reasoning model which allows it to solve harder problems. Pair this with its new real-time router that can quickly decides on a response based on conversation type, complexity, too needs and your explicit intent within your message and you get a much smarter model which really feels human when you’re speaking to it.

Here is a list of everything that is new to GPT-5:

It’s free for all users, with those on the free tier getting switched to GPT-5 mini when their main use ends

It will modulate how much reasoning it does on

It can now connect to Gmail and Google Calendar, so it can understand your schedule better (Pro users first)

It’s designed to hallucinate less, offer greater reliability in its responses and generally be more dependable

It offers a more natural, less ‘AI-like’ writing style

Subscribers can alter the color scheme

The Voice mode is coming to all tiers, and you can customize the responses to this (even down to ‘only answer with one word’)

Study mode is more advanced, where you can ‘get personalized, step-by-step help to learn anything’

Which devices support GPT-5?

You can use GPT-5 on a range of platforms from your browser on your PC or Laptop right down to the mobile app on both iOS and Android devices. How you access GPT-5 will be down to which AI you actually choose to use with options like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity.

The apps for these AI’s are practically identical to the web version with nearly all of the features you’d find on desktop. There’s also an official ChatGPT app for Mac which supports GPT-5 too.

How can I get GPT-5?

You don’t need to change or do anything differently in order to use GPT-5. Since being rolled out, ChatGPT has automatically been using GPT-5 for all users so as you continue to use ChatGPT as you normally would, the AI is taking advantage of the new and updated edition.

Users who on paid tiers of ChatGPT such as Plus, Pro and Team also have access to the model picker which allows you to select previous and current versions of the model.

This means you can select GPT-5 if its not already selected as well as take advantage GPT-5 Thinking edition which thinks even deeper about the answers to questions.