GPUs are too expensive: how to buy a graphics card right now

It’s like it’s 2021 all over again. The prices of the best graphics cards are through the roof, and frankly, even the worst GPUs we’ve seen in the last few years are expensive. Every single card from the current generation is selling well above the recommended list price (MSRP), and unfortunately, what little remains of the previous gens is pricey, too.

If you’re struggling to buy a GPU right now, I can relate. I’ve been through this myself in the last cryptocurrency mining-fueled GPU shortage when my old GTX 1060 was on its last legs and I was desperate to snag a new card. Here’s what’s happening right now and what you can do to still buy a graphics card right now.

New report says the MSRP is pretty much dead

Tom’s Hardware compiled a comprehensive report on the current state of GPU pricing, covering both this generation and the previous one. The report includes AMD, Intel, and Nvidia, so it gives us a solid look at the current state of things. Long story short: It’s not good.

Across the board, current-gen graphics cards are selling well above their MSRPs. This is true even for smaller players and more budget cards, like the Arc B580. Intel received a lot of praise for the card upon launch, because its performance per dollar was truly excellent — but it’s a whole different story now that the GPU costs $396 instead of $250.

Of course, the situation with Nvidia GPUs is quite dire, as highlighted in the report. The cheapest RTX 5090 that the publication was able to find costs a whopping $3,999, which is literally twice the amount of money we were supposed to have to pay for it. Finding it in stock is another issue.

Even AMD, which heavily emphasized offering GPUs for the mainstream market (which, according to AMD, means prices below $700), is struggling to supply cards at MSRP. The cheapest RX 9070 XT on Amazon currently costs $940, which is a whopping $340 above MSRP.

Tom’s Hardware also scoured eBay, as that’s a better source of GPUs these days when retailers offer little more than empty shelves. The 30-day eBay sale average for the RTX 5090 sits at a staggering $4,222 … so while those GPUs are available, they cost a fortune.

Shopping last-gen is not a solution here, at least not often. Only a select few cards are selling near their MSRP. Most cards are selling for more, with GPUs priced at anywhere from 3% to 111% above their MSRP; on average, eBay GPUs cost 24% more than the recommended list price.

6 ways to get a GPU right now

Things are looking bleak, but not entirely hopeless. If I were to buy a GPU right now, here’s what I’d try to do.

Buy a used GPU

I’m not usually a big fan of buying used GPUs, but the truth is that right now, it’s a better option than many others.

Obviously, this will not get you a current-gen card, as those are only a couple of months old right now — but you should be able to find plenty of RTX 40-series and RX 7000 GPUs for sale on the second-hand market, not to mention even older cards.

People who have the funds or the drive to buy a current-gen GPU will try to sell off their GPUs to make some of that money back first, so you might be able to score a decent deal. Check local marketplaces or eBay for these, but be careful — there are lots of scammers online.

Try a smaller retailer

Massive retailers and e-tailers are an obvious choice when you want to buy a GPU, but they’re not the only option. While waiting for restocks at Best Buy is a legitimate strategy, those GPUs will be snapped up in no time. Instead, you might be better off checking a local store and trying to come to some sort of an understanding.

Smaller retailers will often add a premium on the GPU, but it’ll still be less than scalper prices. If you know of a local store, ask about waiting lists and things like that — being patient might net you a GPU.

Buy directly from the source

Few places guarantee cards at MSRP, but some of them do. Nvidia, for example, will sell its own Founders Edition cards at MSRP, so that’s a good option. In general, FE cards are pretty much the only safe bet when it comes to buying at MSRP right now. AMD hasn’t made its own versions of the RX 9070 XT (also known as Made By AMD, or MBA), so the prices of those GPUs are up to AMD’s partners. Nvidia’s own GPUs are locked to MSRP until that’s officially raised.

Check out eBay

As mentioned above, eBay can be a source of GPUs — but they’re expensive. Retailers are largely sold out outside of restocks here and there, and those cards later end up on eBay (thanks, scalpers).

If you’ve got the money to spare and don’t mind paying extra, eBay is probably the fastest option, but keep in mind that there are a lot of scams, too. I’ve seen things like a $6,000 printed photo of the RTX 5090 being sold, or listings where the cards will ship in two to four weeks. Steer clear of those, and if something doesn’t look right, avoid that listing.

Shop last-gen, but be careful

Buying last-gen cards is usually a good strategy in situations like this, but not this time. Both AMD and Nvidia appear to have ceased producing last-gen cards at just the right time for the market to start drying up. The vast majority of Nvidia’s RTX 40-series is selling above MSRP, with the RTX 4060 and the RTX 4060 Ti being the only options that are somewhat close to it. AMD has a few cards close to MSRP, such as the RX 7600 or the RX 7800 XT.

Buy a pre-built PC

Again, this isn’t my favorite solution, but it works. In times of GPU shortages, system manufacturers (OEMs) get some kind of supply of GPUs independently of the rest of the market. As a result, you’ll find prebuilts with the RTX 5090 or the RX 9070 XT readily available, even if the prices might be high.

From that point on, you can either just use the GPU and sell the rest of the parts or use the whole PC as is.