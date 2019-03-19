Digital Trends
Solid-state drives (SSDs) can have significant advantages when it comes to providing machines with faster read and write speeds, but their biggest problem is a hefty price tag. Amazon is currently offering Samsung’s 860 QVO 1TB 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD for a little over $100, making it one of the best deals available if you need both performance and lots of file space. The Samsung 860 QVO is an excellent option for both multimedia enthusiasts and gamers looking to upgrade their drives.

Let’s take a look at the product’s long name — Samsung 860 QVO 1TB 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD — to learn a bit more about it. Part of Samsung’s SSD lineup, this particular drive is designed to be used internally in a machine that can accept 2.5 -inch drives. To connect to a computer, the drive uses an internal SATA III connector.

The Samsung 860 QVO isn’t the fastest drive on the market. Utilizing a SATA III cable and a technology known as quad-level cells (QLC), the drive is designed to be affordable, but not necessarily the most speedy. If you’ve been using a typical hard disk drive, the Samsung 860 QVO will appear to race forward in its work like Usain Bolt, but if you’re used to faster SSDs, you may be left wanting for a bit more performance.

With the fastest M.2 1 TB SSD drives costing near $250, the QVO is designed to bring large amounts of storage to consumers at an affordable price. With a standard low price tag of $129, Amazon’s deal brings the Samsung 860 QVO 1 TB drive down to an even lower price. Excellent for both media enthusiasts, who wish to store large libraries of music and movies, and gamers, who see themselves installing large 50GB game files at a time, this drive will prove useful in a few scenarios.

If you still aren’t sold on the concept of a more expensive SSD for your computer, be sure to check out our guide that pits SSDs against HDDs. Otherwise, if you’re ready to jump on board, but the Samsung drive isn’t what you are seeking, take a gander at our continuously updated best SSD roundup.

