Save a heap with these Black Friday 2018 graphics card deals

As Nvidia’s unveiling of its RTX graphics cards showed, new graphics cards aren’t exactly cheap. But Black Friday can lead to some sizable discounts on even the most powerful of new GPUs. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming experience, now may be the perfect time to treat yourself to a new graphics card to help push more pixels to your eyeballs.

To that end, we’ve scoured the websites of retailers and manufacturers to put together our list of the best graphics card deals for Black Friday 2018.

Nvidia RTX 2080/2070

The RTX-generation of graphics cards might not have been the performance powerhouse we hoped it would be, but these cards still supplant the 10-series as the most powerful consumer-grade graphics cards in the world. Pricing is still on the high side, but thanks to Black Friday, you can get a few cards at decent prices — if you get in there before they’re sold out that is.

Available right now, the Gigabyte RTX 2080 Gaming OC 8G graphics card is on sale at Newegg for $750 — that’s a $150 discount on the list price.

Available from November 21, the MSI RTX 2070 Duke 8G OC will be discounted by $20, to $526.

Available from November 23, EVGA’s RTX 2070 OC XC will be slashed down by $50 to a more affordable $530.

Nvidia 1080/1070/1060

If the RTX-series is too rich for your blood (and wallet) never fear, there are some great last-generation deals to be had on cards that are still more than capable of handling 1080 and 1440p gaming with ease.

Available right now, the Zotac GTX 1080 AMP! Edition has been discounted to $440, and it comes with a free game too.

Available right now, the Zotac GTX 1070 Ti Mini 8GB, has $190 knocked off its recent price. It might be small, but it’s mighty powerful and at $350, it’s a fantastic value for the money.

Available on November 23, the EVGA GTX 1070 Ti Ultra can be had for $350 too, representing an impressive $220 drop in its recent pricing.

Available on November 23, the EVGA GTX 1060 6GB SC ACX is an excellent option too. Priced at $210, it’s dropped $50 off of its usual price, making it hotly competitive with some of the alternatives out there.

AMD Vega 64/56

AMD’s Vega graphics cards are more competitive with Nvidia’s 10-series than the RTX range of GPUs, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t powerful. At Black Friday prices too, they’re well worth considering.

Available right now, the ASRock Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX Vega 64 can be had for as little as $400. That’s several hundred dollars less than you would have paid during the graphics card pricing boom. You get three free games with it too.

Available right now, the Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 64 is priced at $400. It comes with three free games and should be fantastic for 1440p, and even a little bit of 4K gaming.

AMD RX 580/570

Outside of the top-end, AMD’s mid-range is as healthy and competitive as ever. If you don’t fancy waiting for next year’s expected Navi release, the RX 570 and RX 580 are some of the best mid-range cards today.

Available right now, the ASRock Phantom Gaming X RX 580 8GB can be had for as little as $200 — that’s $100 off its usual asking price. It’s a heavily-overclocked version of the card and even comes with a pair of free games of your choice.

Available right now, the MSI RX 570 is priced at just $180 — $50 less than normal. It comes with two free games as well.