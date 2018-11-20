Save a heap with these Black Friday 2018 graphics card deals

Digital Trends
The best graphics card deals for Black Friday 2018

The best graphics card deals for Black Friday 2018

Jon Martindale
By

As Nvidia’s unveiling of its RTX graphics cards showed, new graphics cards aren’t exactly cheap. But Black Friday can lead to some sizable discounts on even the most powerful of new GPUs. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming experience, now may be the perfect time to treat yourself to a new graphics card to help push more pixels to your eyeballs.

To that end, we’ve scoured the websites of retailers and manufacturers to put together our list of the best graphics card deals for Black Friday 2018.

Nvidia RTX 2080/2070

RTX 2080
The RTX-generation of graphics cards might not have been the performance powerhouse we hoped it would be, but these cards still supplant the 10-series as the most powerful consumer-grade graphics cards in the world. Pricing is still on the high side, but thanks to Black Friday, you can get a few cards at decent prices — if you get in there before they’re sold out that is.

Nvidia 1080/1070/1060

GIGABYTE GTX 1050 TI G1 GAMING 4G
If the RTX-series is too rich for your blood (and wallet) never fear, there are some great last-generation deals to be had on cards that are still more than capable of handling 1080 and 1440p gaming with ease.

  • Available right now, the Zotac GTX 1080 AMP! Edition has been discounted to $440, and it comes with a free game too.
  • Available right now, the Zotac GTX 1070 Ti Mini 8GB, has $190 knocked off its recent price. It might be small, but it’s mighty powerful and at $350, it’s a fantastic value for the money.
  • Available on November 23, the EVGA GTX 1070 Ti Ultra can be had for $350 too, representing an impressive $220 drop in its recent pricing.
  • Available on November 23, the EVGA GTX 1060 6GB SC ACX is an excellent option too. Priced at $210, it’s dropped $50 off of its usual price, making it hotly competitive with some of the alternatives out there.

AMD Vega 64/56

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 and 64 review
AMD’s Vega graphics cards are more competitive with Nvidia’s 10-series than the RTX range of GPUs, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t powerful. At Black Friday prices too, they’re well worth considering.

AMD RX 580/570

MSI Radeon RX 580 Gaming X+ 8G
Outside of the top-end, AMD’s mid-range is as healthy and competitive as ever. If you don’t fancy waiting for next year’s expected Navi release, the RX 570 and RX 580 are some of the best mid-range cards today.

  • Available right now, the ASRock Phantom Gaming X RX 580 8GB can be had for as little as $200 — that’s $100 off its usual asking price. It’s a heavily-overclocked version of the card and even comes with a pair of free games of your choice.
  • Available right now, the MSI RX 570 is priced at just $180 — $50 less than normal. It comes with two free games as well.
