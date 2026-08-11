Grok Bot wants to take work off your plate, not just answer your queries

SpaceXAI and Cursor just released Grok Bot. It’s built around AI agents called Bots or “teammates,” if you will.

Designed to complete real work and only check in with you when something is in the final phase and needs your approval, Grok Bot is currently available in beta on Mac, iOS, Windows, and Linux. An Android version, as well as an enterprise version, are coming soon.

Introducing Grok Bot, now in early beta.



Bots are AI teammates that do real work for you. They sign in to your tools, use them just like you do, and come back with finished work. pic.twitter.com/uyfA97yo98 — Grok Bot (@bot) August 11, 2026

So what does Grok Bot actually do?

The pitch is quite simple. You can create different Bots and give them different tasks, as you would otherwise delegate to a teammate. Then, they take care of the entire project from start to finish.

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Suppose you have four different streams of tasks at the start of a day, you can assign them to four different Bots inside the app or the web version. Each Bot runs on its own dedicated computer (a dedicated virtual workspace) and can log into whatever apps and services you already rely on (such as email, messaging, project management software, etc).

It works across your inbox and other connected tools rather than staying boxed inside a single chat window like regular AI chatbots, only surfacing to check in with you when it needs a decision or approval.

You can also ask a Bot to follow along as you’re completing a task on the screen, save it as a routine, and then perform it on its own, or put multiple Bots in the same workflow and ask them to collaborate on a task. SpaceXAI says it remembers past conversations (or has a memory) and picks up your preferences or working style over time.

People are already using Grok Bot to do jobs like negotiate with vendors in their voice, manage support for their online store, and keep their CRM constantly up to date. — Grok Bot (@bot) August 11, 2026

Who gets access?

Early examples shared by the Grok Bot team include negotiating directly with vendors using your own voice, handling customer support for an online store, and keeping a CRM updated automatically without anyone manually entering data.

For now, access is limited to SuperGrok Heavy ($300 per month), Cursor Ultra ($200 a month), and Cursor Teams Premium ($120 per seat per month) subscribers. In short, this isn’t reaching a general audience just yet.

Grok isn’t the only one to have launched something like that. We already have ChatGPT Agent, Claude Cowork, and Perplexity Computer all racing toward the same service: agentic outsourcing.