 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Phones
  4. News

Grok Bot wants to take work off your plate, not just answer your queries

SpaceXAI and Cursor's new Grok Bot app treats AI as a working teammate.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
File, Webpage, Page
Grok Bot

SpaceXAI and Cursor just released Grok Bot. It’s built around AI agents called Bots or “teammates,” if you will. 

Designed to complete real work and only check in with you when something is in the final phase and needs your approval, Grok Bot is currently available in beta on Mac, iOS, Windows, and Linux. An Android version, as well as an enterprise version, are coming soon.

Introducing Grok Bot, now in early beta.

Bots are AI teammates that do real work for you. They sign in to your tools, use them just like you do, and come back with finished work. pic.twitter.com/uyfA97yo98

— Grok Bot (@bot) August 11, 2026

So what does Grok Bot actually do?

The pitch is quite simple. You can create different Bots and give them different tasks, as you would otherwise delegate to a teammate. Then, they take care of the entire project from start to finish. 

Recommended Videos

Suppose you have four different streams of tasks at the start of a day, you can assign them to four different Bots inside the app or the web version. Each Bot runs on its own dedicated computer (a dedicated virtual workspace) and can log into whatever apps and services you already rely on (such as email, messaging, project management software, etc). 

It works across your inbox and other connected tools rather than staying boxed inside a single chat window like regular AI chatbots, only surfacing to check in with you when it needs a decision or approval. 

You can also ask a Bot to follow along as you’re completing a task on the screen, save it as a routine, and then perform it on its own, or put multiple Bots in the same workflow and ask them to collaborate on a task. SpaceXAI says it remembers past conversations (or has a memory) and picks up your preferences or working style over time. 

People are already using Grok Bot to do jobs like negotiate with vendors in their voice, manage support for their online store, and keep their CRM constantly up to date.

— Grok Bot (@bot) August 11, 2026

Who gets access?

Early examples shared by the Grok Bot team include negotiating directly with vendors using your own voice, handling customer support for an online store, and keeping a CRM updated automatically without anyone manually entering data. 

For now, access is limited to SuperGrok Heavy ($300 per month), Cursor Ultra ($200 a month), and Cursor Teams Premium ($120 per seat per month) subscribers. In short, this isn’t reaching a general audience just yet. 

Grok isn’t the only one to have launched something like that. We already have ChatGPT Agent, Claude Cowork, and Perplexity Computer all racing toward the same service: agentic outsourcing.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
Cornell researchers found a way to spot future hits before they become popular
Early downloads can now call a research paper's fame years before it happens.
man doing research

Ever wonder if a research paper is destined to be a big deal long before it actually becomes one? Researchers at Cornell University think they have figured out how to tell, and it comes down to something as simple as downloads.

The team published new datasets pulled from arXiv, the go-to repository for unreviewed research papers, and GitHub, the platform coders use to store and share their projects. The goal is to test "lead-lag forecasting," a method that uses early engagement, including views, downloads, and likes, to predict which papers or projects will matter years down the line.

Read more
The U.S. needs air traffic controllers, and it’s turning to gamers for help
Secretary Sean Duffy says gamer recruitment is helping the FAA reach its hiring goals.
Airport, Aircraft, Airplane

Perhaps all those hours spent playing Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, or StarCraft II could finally prove useful outside your gaming setup. The U.S. Department of Transportation has been recruiting gamers to become air traffic controllers, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the unusual approach is already helping the Federal Aviation Administration make progress toward its hiring target.

The FAA says its gamer recruitment push is working

Read more
After Google, Apple may quietly turn iCloud+ into a tiered AI subscription
iOS 27 beta 5 reveals that Apple Intelligence feature limits now scale with your iCloud+ storage tier.
apple-icloud+

iOS 27's fifth beta quietly shows something Apple only hinted at during its last earnings call: paying for a higher iCloud+ tier unlocks more access to Apple Intelligence features, starting with your smart home cameras.

So how is this actually showing up right now?

Read more