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Guided Vision brings Gemini real-time visual assistance for accessibility, one year after Apple

Gemini Live gets a new accessibility superpower.

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Apple added Live Recognition to the iPhone and Vision Pro last year, and roughly a year later, Google has its answer.

Guided Vision launched in Gemini Live today, giving Android users real-time audio descriptions of their surroundings. The feature relies on your smartphone’s camera with no extra hardware required.

We’re launching Guided Vision in Gemini Live across compatible @Android devices. Built alongside the blind and low-vision community, Guided Vision offers conversational, real-time visual assistance.

Simply share your camera during a Gemini Live session to hear clear descriptions… pic.twitter.com/o4k0DAtWg2

— News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) October 1, 2026

How does Guided Vision actually work?

To enable Guided Vision, turn it on in the Gemini app’s profile toggle, set an Accessibility Shortcut (like a two-finger swipe or both volume keys), or use a three-finger tap in TalkBack.

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Share your camera during a Gemini Live session, and it narrates what it sees. So, reading fine print like nutrition labels or washing machine dials, or finding a dropped earbud, Guided Vision can do it all.  

To help you place the camera correctly, Gemini talks you through reframing it. It tells you to pan right, tilt down, or step back to fit something in the frame. Beyond general descriptions, you can also ask follow-up questions, such as having it read an expiration date after spotting one.

To ensure the accessibility tool works across multiple languages, Google has tested it in multiple languages and regions, including India, Brazil, Singapore, and Japan. 

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Who built this, and what won’t it do?

Google trained Guided Vision with Aira, logging tens of thousands of hours of visual interpretation and leaning on over 1,000 Aira Trusted Testers to stress-test the model, while Aira specialists helped shape its safety guardrails.

It explicitly isn’t a medical device, mobility aid, or cane replacement, and Google says not to rely on it for navigation or obstacle detection, guidance that matters since a wrong description could put someone at risk. 

It’s rolling out now on Android 9 and up, arriving as Google’s answer to the Live Recognition feature Apple shipped on iPhone and Vision Pro. For those catching up, Google previewed Guided Vision earlier this month alongside other Android accessibility tools. 

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