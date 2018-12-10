Digital Trends
Computing

Hololens 2 could give the Always Connected PC a new, ‘aggressive’ form

Chuong Nguyen
By
HoloLens Opinion
Matt Smith/Digital Trends

Microsoft’s next-generation Hololens will be an augmented reality Always Connected PC. Qualcomm reassured us that more “aggressive form factors” will be coming to the Snapdragon PC platform, and the latest rumor suggests that Microsoft could release its Hololens with the same Snapdragon 850 chipset that’s found on today’s convertible Always Connected PCs, like the HP Envy x2 and the Samsung Galaxy Book 2. The Qualcomm-powered headset could debut for enterprise customers by the second quarter of 2019.

An earlier rumor suggested that Microsoft may rely on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR1 platform, a chipset that is designed specifically for augmented and virtual reality applications, on its next HoloLens, but we’re now learning that Microsoft may favor the always-on LTE connectivity found on the Snapdragon 850. Though Microsoft didn’t opt for Qualcomm’s flagship processor, the recently announced Snapdragon 8cx chipset, Microsoft reaffirmed that the next Hololens will utilize an A.I. coprocessor. Coprocessors dedicated to machine learning and artificial intelligence have been used in the past on rival chips, such as the Apple A series processors on recent iPhones and Huawei’s Kirin processors.

If accurate, the move to Snapdragon 850 chipset will bring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X20 modem to Hololens. This would not only allow augmented and virtual reality applications to connect away from Wi-Fi networks and hotspots, but having a dedicated LTE connection could also deliver additional security benefits to enterprise applications, and this is precisely the demographic that Microsoft is targeting.

By moving to ARM-based processors for Hololens, Microsoft would shift away from Intel for its augmented reality headset. Hololens currently ships with an Intel Atom CPU. Both Microsoft and Qualcomm have been heavily promoting Snapdragon’s instant-on capabilities and long battery life for its Windows on ARM initiative, and these key features will likely also arrive on the next Hololens. The next-generation Hololens is also believed to be lighter and come with a more ergonomic form factor that will help reduce fatigue from extended use. It’s also said to arrive with improved holographic displays, according to Hot Hardware.

Neowin reported that the Hololens performance should be better than what consumers are getting today on the Lenovo Yoga C630 or the Samsung Galaxy Book 2, despite all these devices sharing the same Snapdragon 850 processor. The reason is that the Hololens is expected to ship with the Windows Core OS or WCOS. Microsoft will strip away the legacy support layers on Windows Core OS, which could aid with performance.

Don't Miss

The best MacOS games of 2018
awesome tech you cant buy yet onak feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding canoes and ultra-fast water filters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
microsoft surface go
Product Review

It's not the sharpest tool, but the Surface Go does it all for $400

Microsoft has launched the $400 Surface Go to take on both the iPad and Chromebooks, all without compromising its core focus on productivity. Does it work as both a tablet and a PC?
Posted By Luke Larsen
Raspberry Pi Kit
Deals

These Raspberry Pi 3 bundles will cover everyone, from coders to gamers

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

5 reasons your Macbook keeps restarting and how to fix the issue

It can be frustrating when your Apple MacBook keeps restarting, but this serious problem can be fixed! We'll go over the common causes for this issue, what you can do to fix them, and why it's okay to take your Mac to a pro!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Huawei MateBook X Pro review
Product Review

How does the sleek MateBook X Pro hold up to the modern day competition?

Huawei impressed us with the MateBook X, a solid competitor to the 12-inch MacBook that beat Apple at its own game. Now, Huawei is taking a shot at premium 14-inchers with the MateBook X Pro, but it’s not without oddities – like a…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Product Review

Why spend more? The Yoga Chromebook outdoes most laptops for $600

The Yoga Chromebook features great build quality, a 1080p display, and all-day battery life. All that for $540? That’s right, but there’s one catch.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Samsung Galaxy Book 2
Computing

I tried an LTE laptop for a month, and I wasn’t really convinced

LTE laptops offer up plenty of benefits and are becoming more common. After spending one month with one in my daily life in New York City, I really wondered if it is something that consumers really need in their lives.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
iPad Pro (2018) review
Product Review

The iPad Pro is the best tablet ever. But don't sell your laptop just yet

Apple has unveiled a big redesign for the iPad Pro, slimming down the bezels, adding Face ID, and the ability to attach and charge the Apple Pencil. All of this comes at a high cost however, as the iPad Pro starts at $799.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
3dmarks port royal will let you benchmark ray tracing performance on nvidias rtx cards portroyalbenchmark01
Computing

3DMark’s Port Royal lets you benchmark ray tracing on Nvidia’s RTX cards

UL is adding another benchmarking utility to its popular 3DMark suite to help gamers measure their graphics card's ray tracing performance. You'll soon be able to measure how Nvidia's RTX 2070, 2080, and 2080 Ti stack up.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Apple MacBook-review-lid
Computing

Snatch Apple’s 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro for up to $1,200 off at B&H

The latest deal at B&H is offering up 2017 15-inch Apple MacBook Pros, in space gray and silver, with Intel Core i7 quad-core CPUs, 16GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon Pro 560 GPUs with up to 2TB of SSD storage.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Microsoft Surface Device
Computing

Microsoft’s Chromium Edge browser may be adding your Chrome extensions

Fans sticking to Google Chrome because due to its vast extension library might be able to switch over to Microsoft's latest iteration of Edge, as a project manager confirms that the company has its eyes on Chrome extensions.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Civilization V
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google recaptcha api android
Emerging Tech

An A.I. cracks the internet’s squiggly letter bot test in 0.5 seconds

How do you prove that you’re a human when communicating on the internet? The answer used to be by solving a CAPTCHA puzzle. But maybe not for too much longer. Here is the reason why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
qualcomm 7nm snapdragon 8cx debut snapdragon8cx
Computing

Qualcomm’s dual-screen PC concept looks like two connected Surface Go tablets

In Qualcomm's video teaser, we got a glimpse of the company's vision for how a dual-screen ARM PC should work. The internet reacted to Qualcomm's video, calling the device in question merely a mashup of two Surface Go tablets.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen