How to buy the best gaming headset in 2025

Buying one of the best gaming headsets is deceptively difficult. It’s all too easy to spend your money on something that doesn’t give you what you need, and some headsets cost a pretty penny. Unfortunately, more money doesn’t always mean better quality.

When choosing a headset, it’s important to consider what matters the most to you rather than to follow any given review. Below, I’ll walk you through the process of buying the gaming headset that works best for you.

Wired vs. wireless

The main choice you’ll have to make when buying a headset is simple: Do you want a wired or wireless pair of headphones?

There are some pros and cons to both types, but ultimately, most users will choose based on what they’re comfortable with. Personally, I’ve given up sound quality in favor of the comfort of going wireless, but I’m fully aware that I’m missing out. Here’s what you need to consider before taking the plunge.

Wired headsets still reign supreme when it comes to raw audio quality, and that’s not just marketing talk. A wired connection sends sound directly through a cable, with no compression and no risk of signal interference. This means you’ll usually get a cleaner, more detailed soundscape, which is a big deal if you’re chasing the faint sound of footsteps in Call of Duty or soaking in the cinematic audio design of a single-player epic. They also don’t need charging, which makes them reliable for marathon sessions.

But wireless, though … Once I tried a wireless headset, I found it hard to go back. I hate the way wired headphones restrict your movement. I don’t mean just walking off in the middle of a match to make yourself a cup of coffee; it’s more natural stuff, such as leaning back or spinning in your chair. Wired headphones get in the way of your every move, while wireless cans let you act the way you want to — which is nice in competitive games, where it’s hard not to react to losing a match.

Things to consider when shopping for wired and wireless headsets

If you go with wired headphones, there’s not much to choosing the best pair (outside of all the points I outline for you below). Just pick headphones with a cable that’s long enough for your needs, and make sure they’re USB for better sound quality and versatility, as not all devices come with a 3.5mm audio jack anymore.

Picking a wireless headset is a bit trickier, because it’s all too easy to end up with a low-quality product. Keep an eye out for two things: connection type and battery life (and type).

When it comes to wireless gaming headsets, you have the choice between Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connections. Given the option, I’d always pick 2.4GHz for gameplay. Bluetooth is fine for listening to music, but it adds latency and compresses the sound, which can definitely mess with your gaming sessions — especially if you’re into competitive esports titles where every millisecond counts.

Battery life is another factor. The best wireless headsets will often give you around 20 hours on a single charge, but many push the envelope even further. Ultimately, you’ll have time to charge between sessions, but if you find the whole idea too annoying to deal with, look into headsets with hot swappable batteries.

Microphone

Next: microphone. This is a big one for some, and a non-issue for others. I belong to the former camp, and as my past coverage here at Digital Trends will show you, I hate subpar microphones and low-quality gaming headsets. It took me a long time to find one I truly liked, and even then, I know that a standalone mic will always sound better.

While it’s true that standalone microphones do a better job of delivering crystal clear sound quality, gaming headsets have come a long way in the last few years. You can get by with a built-in mic, but before you shop, it’s important to decide how much you even need one.

If you tend to play alone, you only need the bare minimum from your microphone. It has to work and deliver your voice — just in case you ever try co-op or competitive games. But it doesn’t need to sound stellar, which would often cost you extra.

If you play a lot of multiplayer games, though, the mic becomes much more important. A poor-quality microphone can ruin communication with your teammates, and nothing kills the vibe faster than hearing “you’re cutting out” or “your mic sounds terrible” in the middle of a match. Look for headsets that advertise noise suppression or noise-canceling microphones, which help cut out background sounds like keyboard clicks, fans, or the hum of your PC. Even if you don’t have a fancy standalone mic, these features can make a huge difference in how clearly you come across.

There’s a third option

Standalone mics can be a chore — they take up room and often need to be mounted. But it’s possible to get a high-quality microphone and a gaming headset, and for the microphone to still be attached to your headphones. That’s the workaround I ended up using for my own needs.

The workaround is to buy a solid pair of headphones and then a detachable Antlion ModMic. These microphones come in both wired and wireless variants, and since they’re attached directly to your headset, they’re essentially a microphone extension that’s not directly connected to your headset. ModMic offers superior sound quality to most headsets, which is why I use it as my daily driver when recording something. You can find it on Amazon for $150 for the wireless option, which isn’t cheap, but I find it to be worth every penny.

Comfort

If you’re an avid gamer, chances are that you’ll be wearing these headphones for many hours a week (or even a day). Even the best gaming headset is good for nothing if it’s uncomfortable.

The problem is that no one can tell you what exactly “comfortable” means. Everyone has a different head, different ears, and different preferences, so there’s no universal definition of comfort in a headset.

However, here are a few things to keep an eye (or ear) out for if comfort is your main goal when buying a gaming headset:

Don’t buy a super heavy headset. I don’t mind a heavy gaming mouse, but a headset sits on your head all day long, and your neck won’t thank you for it. Even a difference of 50 grams can make an impact here.

Padding is important, as is the fabric that the ear cups are made from. Memory foam is often the gold standard, but more importantly, make sure that the headset is soft and has a well-padded headband.

Speaking of ear cups: Leather might look nice, but you might end up sweaty after a long gaming session. Soft, breathable fabrics do a better job here, although faux leather might feel more premium. (Sidenote: faux leather might start chipping eventually.)

Over-ear cups tend to be comfier, but it depends on the size of your ears. The ideal headset will fully enclose your ears without applying pressure to them.

Clamping force is important, but having too much or too little of it is easily avoided if you just pick a headset with an adjustable headset. So, pretty much any headset.

If you wear glasses (which I do), you’ll have a bad time with many headsets. Read reviews from fellow glasses wearers and buy based on what they say if you want to avoid extra pressure on your ears.

Because of this, it’s a good idea to try the headset on before buying, but equally, you can shop online and return it if it doesn’t fit you (literally).

Budget

It’s hard to buy anything without keeping your budget in mind. When it comes to gaming headsets, the choice is only made harder by the fact that there are loads of really cheap options available — but are they any good?

Much like with comfort, far be it from me to tell you what works best for you. However, having tested a whole bunch of sub-$50 gaming headsets, I’ll be the first one to tell you that they’re usually … not very good, to put it mildly.

In those really cheap headsets, poor build quality translates to poor performance. Your microphone will often sound like nails on a chalkboard when heard in a group call; the headset may give you headaches; and sound quality will be unacceptable. That was my own experience, but I’m sure there are cheap headsets out there that are decent enough for most users.

Ultimately, if you can afford it, aim for headsets starting at around $80. Remember that pricier doesn’t necessarily mean better, which is why it’s important to read reviews you can trust before shopping. You’ll find headsets for $300 and up, but not all are worth the money.

What’s the best gaming headset to buy right now?

I hope that I was able to demystify the process of finding a solid gaming headset for you. However, if you’re looking for recommendations, I’d like to leave you with a few.

The headset I always personally recommend is the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7. It strikes the perfect balance between comfort, decent sound quality, and a solid mic, and it’s much more affordable than the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro. You’ll find the Nova 7 on Amazon for $170.

However, it’s hard to deny that the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is superior in some ways. We enjoyed it for the top-tier audio quality, excellent ANC, and comfort level. The microphone leaves something to be desired, though. You can check out that one on Amazon — it costs $300.

We also have an extensive list of the best gaming headsets, so check them out if you’d prefer to buy something from a different brand. From that list, I tried the HyperX Cloud Alpha, and I have to say that I liked most things about it.

FAQs

Do I need a microphone on my gaming headset?

That depends on how you play. If you mostly game solo, any basic mic will do for the occasional co-op or chat, but if you’re into competitive multiplayer or streaming, you’ll want a headset with a high-quality, noise-canceling mic. For the best sound, nothing beats a standalone microphone, but many modern headsets include surprisingly good built-in options.

Is surround sound important in a gaming headset?

Surround sound can improve immersion by helping you hear directional cues more clearly, which is useful in competitive games where footsteps or gunfire matter. That said, not all “virtual surround” is created equal, and good stereo headphones often sound just as detailed. Consider surround a nice extra, but not an absolute must.