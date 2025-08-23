How to buy the best gaming mouse for your needs in 2025

Knowing how to buy the right gaming PC is crucial, but once you’ve spent all that money on an outstanding rig, it’s easy to overlook your peripherals. I know — I was in the same boat for years, ignoring my headset, mouse, and keyboard in favor of buying a better GPU. These days, I know better, and I’m here to tell you everything I’ve learned.

A gaming mouse might seem like an inconsequential purchase, but it can truly make or break your gameplay. Below, I’ll break down everything you need to know about picking the right mouse, and leave you with some recommendations of my own so that you can buy the best gaming mouse for your needs.

Type

First and foremost, let’s talk about the type of mouse you’ll be buying. This is your most basic first choice to make, and it depends entirely on the type of games you play as well as what else you’re going to use this mouse for.

Recommended Videos

Some mice, like the Razer Naga V2 Pro with its countless programmable buttons, are strictly for gamers. Others, like the Logitech Lightspeed G305, are more lightweight and versatile, meaning they’ll serve you well in games and for work, if you ever need to do that.

Then, there are vertical mice. Using those for games is tricky, and in all honesty, I can’t imagine playing competitive esports titles with a vertical mouse. They typically have a much lower dots per inch (DPI), making them less responsive in fast-paced scenarios. However — and I speak from experience here — they can be a godsend if you’re dealing with wrist pain. These days, I use a vertical mouse during the day, for work, and switch to my gaming mouse when the day is over.

The key is to think about what you’ll actually be doing most of the time. If you mainly play shooters, a lightweight mouse with a high DPI sensor will serve you better than a button-heavy MMO mouse. On the other hand, if you’re like me and somehow you’re still in your World of Warcraft phase, those extra buttons are so, so, so good.

Choosing the right type kind of sets the foundation for everything else here. No matter the features, the size, or the shape, if you don’t pick the mouse that suits your lifestyle, you might have some regrets. I know I had.

Weight and size

Next, the size and the weight. Let’s not beat around the bush — it’s critical that your new mouse just feels good in your hand. If your palm is too big or too small for any given mouse, you’ll certainly feel it. These kinds of mismatches show up in gameplay, as you simply won’t be able to react fast enough compared to what you’d be able to do with the right-sized mouse. They also catch up to you eventually in the form of wrist or hand pain.

Grip type matters, too. Palm grip players usually need a larger, more supportive mouse to keep their whole hand comfortable, while claw grip users do better with mid-sized designs. Fingertip grip players, on the other hand, often prefer smaller, lighter mice that let them move with minimal effort. If you’re not sure about your grip and palm size, it’s a good idea to go to a local store and just try how different mice feel in your hand.

Outside of size and shape, which are both highly individual factors, weight plays a part. Lighter mice, often dipping under 60 grams, are popular among competitive first-person shooter (FPS) games, as they make it easier to whip around quickly without losing time (and hurting your wrist). Heavier mice are more stable to control, especially at a higher DPI.

Some mice are weight-adjustable. They often have a hidden little compartment at the bottom with a weight inside. You can remove it to make the mouse lighter, or add it in to make it steadier and heavier. Some mice, like the aforementioned Razer Naga V2 Pro, are just super heavy all on their own, which is why it’s important to avoid those if you’re into fast-paced titles.

Sensor

I still stand by the opinion that the weight and the shape are the most important things in a mouse — after all, if it’s uncomfortable, you simply can’t use it for long, even if you should wish to. However, spec-wise, the sensor is the single most important part of any gaming mouse.

The sensor is what makes your movements feel fluid and precise. It measures how far the mouse moves across a surface and translates that movement into DPI (also known as CPI), which controls how much your on-screen cursor moves for each inch of physical movement. The higher the DPI, the faster the cursor can move, and if you’re not used to it, a high DPI can make a mouse feel completely out of control. Those who know how to make the most of it, though, can become true gaming beasts when they find a good mouse.

DPI numbers on gaming mice vary … wildly, to be honest. You’ll find mice marketed as “gaming” with a DPI of 3,000, and then you’ll find variants with a DPI over 40,000. Realistically, many people will never need 40,000-plus DPI. What matters isn’t just the max DPI, but also whether the sensor tracks consistently at the speeds and sensitivities you use. The best mice won’t skip or jitter and will feel even, no matter what you do.

Polling rate is another thing to watch. Most modern gaming mice still default to 1,000Hz, which means the mouse reports its position every millisecond. That’s already more than fast enough for the vast majority of players, delivering smooth and responsive performance across just about any game. Some newer, high-end models push to 4,000Hz or even 8,000Hz, which can feel slightly smoother on a high-refresh display.

Wired vs. wireless

Picking between a wired vs. wireless mouse is one of those “no going back” things. I was perfectly happy with a wired mouse for gaming for years and years — after all, they were widely known as more stable — until I tried wireless. Now? I absolutely can’t see myself going back.

These days, wireless mice have caught up in terms of how reliable their connections are, but not all connections are created equal. Bluetooth is fine for everyday use, but it’s not ideal for gaming. It adds latency, which is pretty much the last thing you want in a gaming setup, ever. Look for mice that have a 2.4GHz connection with a USB dongle.

Battery life and battery type are another thing. Most mice will last for 40-60 hours on a single charge, but it all depends on usage. Some mice still take AA or AAA batteries instead of letting you plug them in to recharge, which can be annoying, expensive, and not eco-friendly, but you can get around that by buying rechargeable batteries.

Buttons

Mice, gaming and otherwise, always come with the basics when it comes to buttons: left, right, a scroll wheel, and usually a pair of side buttons for quick actions. This is often enough for many titles, especially shooters and MOBAs, which only have a few abilities to use at a time. However, more involved games — especially MMOs — call for mice with extra buttons.

Some mice, like the Razer Naga or the Corsair Scimitar, cram a full keypad onto the side, giving you a dozen or more programmable buttons. Razer also has HyperShift, which lets you essentially bind two things to the same button; for one, you use Shift as a modifier. Razer Naga also lets you swap between different sideplates, which means you can turn it from a basic mouse into the MMO mouse of your dreams.

For most players, the sweet spot usually lies at around two to eight programmable buttons. Remember that adding more buttons adds weight, so those 12+ button mice are not ideal for FPS games.

Budget

As I mentioned above, I know that it’s all too easy to overlook your mouse and settle for something cheap. I got by for years, buying $10 mouse after $10 mouse, without thinking much of it. However, in the last few years, I realized that it’s much better to spend your peripheral budget somewhat evenly.

Even if you’re a casual gamer and the most competitive game you play is Stardew Valley, build quality, DPI, and battery life (if wireless) all make a difference. I’m not saying you should buy the priciest gaming mouse there is — far from that. However, with prices ranging from $10 to just south of $200, it’s hard to find that sweet spot.

If you want a high-quality mouse for whatever game you play, I’d say you can usually find them in the $70 to $120 price bracket. Anything above that is often overkill, and anything below it might not cut it. With that said, there are some really good budget gaming mice out there, and I’ll show you them below.

What’s the best gaming mouse to buy in 2025?

Personally, I’ve tested many different mice, and many fell kind of short of that special “something” for me. I ultimately settled for a combo of the Razer Naga V2 Pro, which I continuously recommend after nearly two years of usage. It’s a fantastic mouse, and with swappable side plates, it’s fit for every gamer. Mind you, it’s on the heavier side. You can buy it for $175 on Amazon.

I’m also a fan of two Logitech mice, and one is actually super cheap. The G305 Lightspeed is lightweight, fast, and feels good in a small to medium hand. It also comes in a range of fun colors, which I love. You can pick it up for $29 while on sale, and $50 when not on sale, on Amazon.

I love the Logitech G502 Hero, too. It’s a more robust mouse, with more buttons and a more gamer-like style, plus twice the DPI. I found it on sale now, too, for just $43 at Amazon (normally $70).

For those fast-paced titles where it’s important to have a lightweight mouse, the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless is another favorite of mine. It weighs just 74 grams and has a powerful sensor. With this mouse, you’ll have to blame it on the lag if you lose a game, because the mouse won’t be the problem — at least in my experience. This one is pricier, currently $98 at Amazon, down from $170.

We also have a full guide to the best gaming mice, so make sure to check that out as a starting point.

FAQs

What should I consider when buying a gaming mouse?

Start by thinking about your playstyle. Do you need an MMO mouse with lots of buttons, or a lightweight mouse for FPS games? Then, consider your grip type, and thus your desired mouse size and shape. Lastly, look into things like DPI or CPI and the number of programmable buttons.

Is 4,000 DPI good for gaming?

Yes, 4,000 DPI is more than good enough for gaming. In fact, most players never go that high, and many competitive gamers use settings between 400 and 1,600 DPI because lower sensitivity means that you get a lot of control over the mouse. At high DPIs, the mouse flies across the screen with the slightest movement. Personally, I tend to use a higher DPI when not gaming, strangely enough, and scale back when playing competitively.

Is 26,000 DPI overkill?

Yes, 26,000 DPI is most likely overkill. Many modern mice advertise ultra-high DPI numbers to grab attention, but you’ll almost never use them in practice. At 26,000 DPI, even the smallest movement would fling your cursor across the screen and make it almost impossible to control. Most gamers stick to a much lower range, usually between 400 and 3,200 DPI, because that offers the best balance of speed and precision.