How to check your PC’s specifications on Windows 10

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Whether you want to build a new PC or you just want a quick reminder of what’s inside your current desktop, knowing how to check PC specs is definitely useful. There are a few ways to do so. The easiest way is to simply look around in Windows 10, as there is plenty of information lurking in the right menus. If you want to dig a little deeper, there are programs out there to help you do that.

Here’s how to check your PC’s specification on Windows 10 in just a few clicks.

Step 1: Enter the Start menu

Click on the Windows logo in the bottom-left of your screen on the taskbar. Alternatively, press the Windows button on your keyboard — it should be located close to the space bar, on the bottom-left side.

Step 2: Enter the Settings menu

Click the Gear icon above the Power button, highlighted in red on the above screenshot, in order to enter Windows Settings. You can also type in “settings” with the Start menu open. The system will then suggest the right app to you.

Step 3: Access the System menu

Click on the System section in the top-left corner. This will take you to a basic overview of your computer.

Step 4: Enter the About section

Scroll down on the left side of the Windows Settings until you locate the About section at the very bottom. Clicking on it will tell you some basic things about your PC.

Entering the About section will tell you the kind of processor (CPU) you’re running, the amount of memory (RAM) you have installed, and the device ID. It also shows you the version of the operating system you’re using.

This kind of information will suffice in many cases, but if you want to know more about the hardware inside your desktop PC or laptop, keep following through the next few steps.

Step 5: Check the Device Manager for more information

The Device Manager in Windows 10 contains a full list of all the components that you own. There are two ways to access it, and the first one can be found without exiting the previous Settings window.

In the Related Settings menu in the top-right corner of the About section, click the link labeled System Info.

Next, find the link labeled Device Manager in the top-left corner.

Alternatively, you can enter the Device Manager by using the Start menu. Simply repeat the first step of this guide. Open up the Start menu by clicking the Windows logo.

With the menu open, type in “device manager.” Click the highlighted search result or simply press Enter on your keyboard to enter the Device Manager.

Step 6: Browse through the Device Manager

The Device Manager contains information about all the components in your PC or laptop. It lets you see the exact model of most pieces of hardware, including the processor, the graphics card, disk drives, ports, peripherals, and more.

Expand the categories that interest you by clicking on them — this will show you more information about your hardware of choice. For example, clicking Display Adapters will show you the graphics card (GPU). Similarly, clicking on Processors tells you all about the processor (CPU) installed in your PC and shows you the number of cores that your CPU has.

You can double-click any component in the Device Manager in order to learn more about it, such as its status, installed drivers, and more.

Device Manager contains most of the information you need about your current PC. However, if you want to dig a little deeper, check the alternative option below.

Alternative: Use Speccy to quickly see the specs of your PC

Speccy is a program that will show you how to check PC specs easily. It’s a lightweight, quick-to-use tool that offers bite-sized information without delving into too much detail. You can download Speccy here and then choose between the free and premium versions. The free version is sufficient for most users.

Once you’ve installed Speccy, run the program. After a quick analysis, you will be presented with a summary of the components in your PC. Speccy also highlights temperatures and alerts you if your PC is too warm. If the temps are too high, you may be in need of a better cooler, but there can also be many other reasons behind the issue.

You can also click around the program on the left-hand side. Going into any of the sections will tell you more about that particular component.

If you find that you need even more information about your system and its status, a good alternative is HWiNFO. You can download it here.

Editors' Recommendations