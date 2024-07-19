Even the latest and most "exciting" mouse mats can get dirty after long-term use. So it's a good idea to clean your mouse pad now and again — it not only looks better but it's more hygienic, too.

Here's how to clean your mouse pad to get it back to near-new condition.

Difficulty Easy Duration 15 minutes What You Need Cleaning brush

Sponge and mild soap

Disinfectant wipes

Desk vacuum (optional)

Hair dryer (optional) Show 1 more item

How to clean your cloth mouse pad

Cleaning a mouse pad should include a few key phases. The first is to remove the dust and debris, and then if there's anything a little bit stickier we'll address that separately.

Before you do anything, though, if your mouse pad has any kind of electronics — RGB lighting, wireless charging — then make sure you unplug it before beginning. The last thing we want is to short it out accidentally in the cleaning process.

Step 1: Use a cleaning brush or desk vacuum to clean any dust and loose debris from the mouse mat. Ideally, hold it up and brush it vertically down to take the gravity assist. If there's a lot there, consider brushing the dirt into something so you aren't having to clean it up twice.

Step 2: If there is any sticky residue or stains on the mouse mat, you'll need to tackle them separately. Get a small bowl of warm water and mix in a small drop of soap or detergent. Soak the sponge and wring it out, then gently rub the affected areas in small circles. Don't press too hard, and avoid using a scouring pad as that'll damage the mouse mat surface.

Rinse and repeat until the stain or residue is removed. Then rinse the mat with cold water to remove any soap left behind.

Step 3: Depending on how much water you used, you may need to allow the pad some time to dry. Place it somewhere warm and dry, and leave it until it's ready. Don't use it when it's still damp, or you run the risk of damaging your mouse.

You can speed up the drying process by placing the mat on a towel or paper towel and then pressing down to leech out the water. Additionally, you can use a hair dryer on low heat to speed up the final stages of drying.

Can you wash a mouse pad in a washing machine?

Yes. Although it's a harsher way of cleaning the pad (and shouldn't be attempted at all if there are any kind of electronics in the mouse mat) you should be able to clean your mouse pad in the washing machine if you keep it on a low temperature and give it a very limited and slow tumble cycle.

You do raise the risk of damaging the pad as part of the cleaning process with this method, and it will absolutely need air drying afterward, but it's one way to hands-free clean your mouse pad. If your mouse pad has particularly intricate stitching, vinyl coatings, or any other sensitive aesthetic features, handwashing is probably for the best.

Now that you've cleaned your mouse pad, have you considered cleaning your monitor? If your laptop is looking a little grimy, here's how to clean its screen, too.