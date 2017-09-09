Wondering how to copy and paste? It’s easier than you think

One of the most commonly used and important functions of a computer, whether it’s running Microsoft’s Windows or Apple’s Mac OS, is copy and paste. It’s one that’s so ubiquitous it’s often assumed that everyone knows how. But if you’ve never been taught, there’s no shame in that. Doing so is very simple, regardless of platform.

How to copy and paste in Windows

Although Windows PCs have a unifying theme when it comes to copy and pasting, there are a few different ways to do it. Depending on the software, you can use the mouse, the keyboard, the menu bar or a combination of all three to get the job done.

While you can make an argument that some methods are faster than others, the one you choose will largely be down to personal preference, so we’ll break down each one in turn and you can then pick which is right for you.

Quick tips:

Right-clicking a selected item will usually bring up a menu with the option to Copy. Right-clicking an empty space will usually bring up a menu with the option to Paste.

The keyboard command for Copy is Ctrl+C, and the keyboard command for Paste is Ctrl+V.

Using the mouse

Step 1: Highlight it

Properly selecting the content you wish to reproduce is the first step when copying and pasting. If you’re looking to copy an image, right-click it and select “Copy image” to save a duplicate to the clipboard – the virtual space where anything copied resides. Then skip to “Step 3”.

If you’re looking to copy and paste text, left-click and a drag your mouse cursor over the portion of the document or browser window — whichever you use — that you wish to highlight. For folders and other items, simply right-click the item once or, alternatively, left-click and drag a selection box around multiple files.

If you want to bring the keyboard in too, you can hold “Ctrl” and click multiple files, or click the first item in a list while holding “Shift” and then click the final item you want to copy.

Step 2: Copy it

Once the content you wish to copy is highlighted, right-click while hovering over any portion of the chosen content and select “Copy” from the resulting drop-down menu.

Step 3: Paste it

Once you’ve copied your chosen image, text or file, place your cursor in the location you wish to copy it to, right-click and select “Paste” from the resulting drop-down menu.

Using keyboard commands

Step 1: Highlight it

To highlight text with a keyboard, use the arrow keys to navigate your blinking cursor to the sentence or paragraph you wish to copy and press the “Shift” key. Continue to move the cursor over the text you want to duplicate and a selection box — usually blue — will appear around it. Stop when you have highlighted everything you want.

For files and folders, you can use the “Tab” key to move between sections of the folder you’re currently in. When a folder is highlighted, hold down the “Shift” key and use the arrow keys to cover all the ones you wish to copy.

Images are a little more difficult, but use the same principle as above. Using a combination of the “Tab” and arrow keys, navigate to the image you wish to select. Press and hold the “Shift” key and move your selection over it to highlight it.

Can’t find the specific key you need? There’s an easy map for it.

Step 2: Copy it

Once your file, text or image is highlighted, hold down the “Ctrl” key and press the “C” key to copy it.

Though the keyboard command for copying is fairly universal, some software specific macro commands or shortcuts may interfere with Windows’ native keyboard commands. If in doubt regarding the proper key combination, look up the command functions from directly within the application’s help menu or with a web search.

Step 3: Paste it

Once the content you want is copied, navigate to where you want to put it and hold down the “CTRL” key once again. This time though, press the “V” key. Your image, text or folder should now be pasted right where you want it.

Using the menu bar



Step 1: Highlight it

Many applications have their own menu system to enable copy and pasting, but highlighting what you want to copy will still require you to use the mouse or keyboard. Use the methods described above for highlighting what you wish to copy.



Step 2: Copy it

Once you’ve highlighted your chosen content, look to the top menu bar in your application or folder and click the “Edit” or “Home” button menu and select “Copy” from the resulting drop-down menu.

If you can’t spot that particular command, look for the classic overlayed paper symbol which is used in many applications to denote the copy function.

Step 3: Paste it

Once you’ve copied what it is you want to duplicate, head to that same drop-down menu and select “Paste”.