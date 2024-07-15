 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The macOS Sequoia public beta just launched. Here’s how to download it

By
Apple's Craig Federighi introducing the new window tiling feature in macOS Sequoia at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
Apple

The public beta for macOS Sequoia is here, and that means anyone with a compatible device can install it and try it out — no paid developer memberships needed. Here’s how to get it.

First of all, you’ll need a PC that can run macOS Sequoia. This is the list of compatible models:

  • iMac from 2019 or later
  • iMac Pro from 2017 or later
  • Mac Studio from 2022 or later
  • Mac mini from 2018 or later
  • Mac Pro from 2019 or later
  • MacBook Air from 2020 or later
  • MacBook Pro from 2018 or later
Recommended Videos

For the MacBook Air, this includes both the Intel-based 13-inch Retina model and the M1 model from 2020. All of the other products include older Intel-based models too, but be aware that once Apple Intelligence launches, only models with M1 and later will have access to it.

Time Machine back-up feature on macOS.
Willow Roberts / Digital Trends

If you have an older or secondary device, it’s always best to use that instead of your main PC. We’re only a few months away from the full release, but anything can happen with a beta. If you don’t have a spare, make sure to use the Time Machine utility to back up your Mac first.

To sign up for the beta, head to the Apple Beta website, where you can use your normal Apple ID and get everything set up in just a few clicks. Apple interconnectivity (when it works) is always the best.

Setting up macOS beta on macOS.
Willow Roberts / Digital Trends

Next, you need to enroll the device or devices you want to install the beta on. If you select the “Enroll Your Devices” tab, there’s a guide right on the website. For anyone running Ventura 13.4 or later, head to System Settings > General > Software Update and click the little “i” button next to “Beta updates.” This will let you choose the macOS beta you want to install. If you’re running an earlier macOS version, you’ll need to install the macOS Beta Access Utility instead and follow its instructions.

If you set this up before the beta drops, you’ll get a notification when it’s time to download. Otherwise, it’ll instantly pop up in the Software Update window ready for you to install in the same way as any other OS update. All in all, it’s pretty easy.

MacOS Sequoia brings a number of significant updates, including iPhone Mirroring, window tiling, updates to Safari, the new Passwords app, and more. Not all of these features may be in this initial release of the public beta, but may roll out over the following months. Eventually, it will also include a number of Apple Intelligence features, though reports indicate they may not be available to use until 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specializing in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
Some updates coming to macOS 15 aren’t just about AI
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air on a desk, with macOS Sonoma running on its display.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is coming up soon, and everyone's expecting a huge announcement around AI. But don't worry, according to a report from AppleInsider, there are some practical tweaks coming to macOS 15 that are in the works. Notably, the System Settings app is set to receive the biggest changes, with other menus and app UIs also expecting some rearranging.

The last update to the Settings app happened with macOS Ventura, changing the name from System Preferences to System Settings and shifting to an iOS-style design, a change that ruffled the feathers of diehard Mac users. This time, the organizational system will reportedly be based on "priority and overall importance."

Read more
How long do MacBooks last? Here’s when you’ll need to buy again
The M3 MacBook Air in front of a window.

There’s no doubt that Apple’s best MacBooks have a reputation for long-lasting quality, but what sort of longevity can you expect to get out of one? And just how long will Apple continue to support your laptop? Finally, what are the differences between the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro?

These are no doubt important questions to consider when buying a new MacBook or even considering an upgrade. Here's everything you know about the longevity of your MacBook.
Lifespan of MacBook hardware

Read more
Here are 5 macOS 15 features that I can’t wait to see
Apple CEO Tim Cook walks off stage after speaking during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is less than a month away, meaning it’ won't be long before we find out exactly what sort of updates are coming to macOS 15. It’s always an exciting time for Mac users, as we get to find out what Apple is doing to tune up its operating systems and improve the Mac experience for all of us.

By this stage, we’ve already seen a bunch of intriguing leaks hinting at what’s coming in macOS 15. There are a few things I really want Apple to fix, as well as plenty of cool features heading our way if the rumors prove to be correct.

Read more