Miss Flash? It's not dead yet. Here's how to enable it in Chrome

Google, Mozilla, and even Adobe itself, have been slowly throttling the life out of Flash on the web for the past couple of years. In 2019 and 2020, we’ll see most of the major web browsers completely remove support for it. Even Adobe will end its extended life support for the aging plugin. Before that comes to pass though, or if you maintain an older build of Chrome, there are still ways to view and enjoy Flash content in Google’s web browser.

Unfortunately, there is no way to permanently enable the plugin in Chrome; it’s blocked by default. But you can make it work temporarily for whole websites and individual pieces of Flash content.

Here’s how to enable Flash in Chrome.

Step 1: Select the padlock

Visit the website that hosts the Flash content you want to view. It can be a site that’s built entirely in Flash, or one that hosts individual Flash animations, games, or other content. Since Flash itself is a potential security threat, make sure it’s a site you trust.

Once the page has opened (as well as it can without Flash) select the padlock or information symbol in the address bar to the left of the URL.

Step 2: Allow Flash

Using the drop-down box next to Flash in the site’s settings, select Allow. Bear in mind that this will enable Flash across the entire website, not just for specific content. If you want to just enable Flash for one game or application, see the section below.

If you don’t fancy enabling Flash across a whole website and instead just want to view certain Flash content like animations and games, you can just enable Flash Player for those particular pieces of content. Just select the grey box which reads Click to enable Adobe Flash Player. You’ll then be given a notification pop-up to confirm the action. Select Allow, and you’re good to go.

Alternatively, you can right click (or tap and hold) and select Enable Flash from the pop-up window, followed by Allow on the notification that appears.

Step 3: Refresh

To allow the Flash content to run, you will then need to refresh the page. You can use the small pop-up that appears at the top of the main Chrome window to Reload the page, press the circular arrow button next to the address bar, or press the F5 key on your keyboard.

If the site still doesn’t load properly, try a hard refresh by pressing Ctrl + F5. If that still doesn’t work, double check that you weren’t sent to a different URL for a browser with Flash disabled (as evidenced in the image above). If that was the case, navigate back to the original Flash website you tried to access.