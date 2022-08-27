 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to get Spotify on MacBook

Sandy Writtenhouse
By

As a Mac owner, you can use the built-in Apple Music app for your favorite tunes. But maybe you also use or simply prefer Spotify for your music. You can use Spotify on a MacBook by downloading the desktop app or using the Spotify web player in your browser.

Here, we’ll show you how to get Spotify on a MacBook so you can listen to the songs and playlists you enjoy while you work or play.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • MacBook

  • Spotify account

Install the Spotify desktop app

If you’ve searched the Mac App Store for Spotify, you’ve likely seen third-party apps that work with the music app but not Spotify itself. Currently, you’ll need to visit the Spotify website and download the app from there.

Step 1: Visit the Spotify download page for Mac and select Download.

Step 2: Go to your Downloads folder via the web browser you’re using or with Finder and open the Spotify installer ZIP file.

Spotify ZIP file in the Safari downloads folder.

Step 3: When the file unzips, open the Install Spotify file.

Install Spotify file from the ZIP file.

Step 4: You’ll see a small box open letting you know that the app is downloaded from the internet and asking you to confirm you want to open it. Select Open.

MacOS warning for downloading files from the web.

Step 5: You’ll then see the progress bar as the application downloads and installs.

Spotify installing progress bar.

Step 6: When complete, Spotify should open automatically. Select Log in.

Spotify Log In button in the Mac desktop app.

Step 7: Use one of the options to sign into your Spotify account.

You’re then ready to start listening to your favorite tunes or share one of your playlists using the Spotify desktop app. Reopen the app anytime from your Applications folder using Go > Applications from Finder.

Optionally, you can delete the downloaded files from Spotify.

Spotify login options in the Mac desktop app.

Use the Spotify web player

If you don’t want to download the desktop version of Spotify on your MacBook, you can always listen to music in your web browser.

Step 1: Visit the Spotify web player and select Log in.

Spotify web player log in screen.

Step 2: Use one of the options for your Spotify account to sign in such as your email address, Facebook, Apple, or Google.

Spotify web player login options.

Step 3: You can then use the web player to access your library or browse the home page for something new.

Spotify web player in Safari on Mac.

Whether Spotify is your music application of choice or you want to create a new playlist, using the service on your Mac is easy. Enjoy!

Now that you know how to get Spotify on MacBook, learn how to make a collaborative playlist with a pal.

Editors' Recommendations

Chrome just added a great new way to protect your passwords

The Google Chrome logo on a black phone which is resting on a red book

Best Apple deals and sales for August 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best laptop deals: Get a portable workhorse from $98 today

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which should you buy?

The keyboard of the MacBook Air.

TikTok’s experimental third feed has been spotted out in the wild

The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.

AMD and Asus team up to make Zen 4 overclocking a breeze

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D socketed in a motherboard.

Hackers found a way to access Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo inboxes

how why email inbox to do app gmail

Best desktop computer deals for August 2022

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Best external hard drive deals for August 2022

A man uses a WD My Passport external hard drive alongside his laptop.

Intel 14th-gen Meteor Lake: news, specs, rumors, release date

Someone holding the Core i9-12900KS processor.

HP unveils new IPS Black monitor with one key new feature

A man uses a HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C monitor.

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 brings back iconic pull-forward design

hp dragonfly folio g3 new 3 featured

DJI Avata vs. DJI FPV: Which first-person drone is best for you?

The DJI Avata and FPV hovering side by side.