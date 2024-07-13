 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to insert a text box in Google Docs

By
how to insert a text box in google docs featured textboxgoogledocs laptop
Digital Trrends

Maybe you’re trying to make text more prominent in your document or want a uniform appearance for certain portions of content. Unlike Microsoft Word, Google Docs doesn’t currently provide a built-in text box feature, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done.

We’ll show you a few ways to insert a text box in Google Docs. Each has its pros and cons, which we’ll also explain, so that you can use the best option for your document.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Google account with Google Docs access

How to use the Drawing tool to create a text box

One of the most popular ways to insert a text box in Google Docs is by using the Drawing feature. With it, you create the text box, customize its appearance, and add it to your document to use like an image.

Step 1: Place your cursor where you want the text box, select Insert > Drawing in the menu, and pick New.

Insert, Drawing, New in the Google Docs menu.
Digital Trends

Step 2: When the Drawing window opens, choose Text box in the toolbar. Note: You can also use a Shape like a callout or oval and enter the text inside of it.

Text Box in the Google Docs Drawing tool.
Digital Trends

Step 3: Drag your cursor to draw the box in the size you want. Keep in mind that you can resize it later if needed.

Step 4: Add your text inside the box and you then have the option of using the tools at the top to customize it. As examples, you can add a border and choose its color, change the font style and size, or align and space the text.

Text box in the Drawing tool.
Digital Trends

Step 5: When you finish, select Save and Close at the top. You’ll then see your text box appear in your Google Doc.

Drawing text box in Google Docs.
Digital Trends

Step 6: If you select the inserted text box, you’ll see a floating toolbar display beneath it. You can use this to wrap other text around it or keep it inline, as well as rotate or resize the box.

Floating toolbar for a text box in Google Docs.
Digital Trends

Step 7: To make changes to the text, select Edit in the floating toolbar. This reopens the Drawing tool for you to make and save the adjustments.

The advantage to this method is that you’re inserting an actual text box that you can customize and move freely. The disadvantage is that you must open the Drawing tool to make edits to the text and the box.

How to add a single-cell table as a text box

Another way to add a text box in Google Docs is to insert a single-cell table. You can then customize both the table and the text within it.

Step 1: Place your cursor where you want the text box and select Insert > Table in the menu.

Step 2: In the pop-out menu, choose a single cell. You should see “1 x 1” display at the bottom of the menu.

Table cell selected in the Google Docs Insert, Table menu.
Digital Trends

Step 3: When the table appears, enter the text in the cell and optionally change the font style, size, or color with the top toolbar.

Table cell text box in Google Docs.
Digital Trends

Step 4: You can resize the table width by dragging in or out from the edge and make additional changes to the table’s appearance by right-clicking it and choosing Table properties.

Table Properties in the Google Docs menu.
Digital Trends

Step 5: When the Table Properties sidebar opens, use the various sections to select a style and alignment, set an exact size, or add a table border and background color.

Table Properties sidebar in Google Docs.
Digital Trends

Step 6: Use the X on the top right of the sidebar to close it when you finish.

The advantage to this method is that your text is self-contained in a box-like table that you can easily edit. The disadvantage is that tables can be difficult to manipulate and position with surrounding content.

How to mimic the appearance of a text box

One more way to include a text box in Google Docs is a workaround, but still quite useful in certain circumstances. For instance, you might not necessarily need a text box, but rather, text inside of a box for a visual effect. This involves simply typing your text and then adding borders around it.

Step 1: Add the text you want to appear inside of a box and select it.

Step 2: Open Format in the menu and pick Paragraph styles > Borders and shading.

Borders and Shading in the Paragraphs and Styles menu in Google Docs.
Digital Trends

Step 3: In the pop-up window, use the Position boxes at the top to add the borders.

Step 4: Optionally, you can adjust the additional settings for the borders including the width, style, and color. You can also include a background color and add padding around the text if you like. Select Apply when you finish.

Border Positions in the Borders and Shading window in Google Docs.
Digital Trends

Step 5: You’ll then see what looks like a text box, but is actually text with borders around it.

Text with borders in Google Docs.
Digital Trends

Step 6: If you add more text, you’ll see the bottom border expand to accommodate it, just like a regular text box.

The advantage to this method is that you can quickly edit the text without opening another tool. The disadvantage is that you cannot freely drag, move, or resize the box around the text.

Text added within borders in Google Docs.
Digital Trends

FAQs

How do I insert a text box in Google Docs over an image?

If you use the Drawing tool to create a text box and insert it into Google Docs, you have the option to move and place the box over an image. After you add the text box, select In front of text in the floating toolbar. Then drag the text box on top of the image.

How do you shape a text box in Google Docs?

You can use a shape instead of a box for your text with the Drawing tool in Google Docs. Go to Insert > Drawing > New and instead of using the Text box tool, open the Shape menu. Pick the shape, drag to draw it, and then select the shape to enter your text inside of it.

How do I insert a text box in Word?

To insert a text box in Microsoft Word, go to the Insert tab and open the Text Box menu in the ribbon. Choose a Built-in text box or pick Draw Text Box to draw the box yourself. Then simply enter your text inside the box.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sandy Writtenhouse
Sandy Writtenhouse
Computing Writer
Sandy has been writing about technology since 2012. Her work has appeared on How-To Geek, Lifewire, MakeUseOf, iDownloadBlog…
How to recover lost or deleted files on a Mac
Time Machine backup on a MacBook.

Maybe you’ve misplaced or permanently deleted a file on Mac that you now need. There are several ways to recover items on MacOS depending on how recently you lost or removed the file.

We start with the quickest and simplest methods and work up to the more lengthy or pricey methods for restoring files, folders, and other items on your Mac.
How to undo your last action
At the top of this list is the Undo action because it’s the simplest way to restore a file you’ve just deleted. The key to using Undo is that removing your file was the last action you performed.

Read more
Maybe Google hasn’t given up on Google Glass after all
Two people wear Magic Leap 2 AR headsets.

A close-up shot shows a person wearing Google Glass. Google

Google has been researching AR glasses for many years, but we’ve yet to see a consumer product launch. The backlash against the short-lived Google Glass Explorer Edition seems to have made the search giant overly cautious when it comes to consumer smart glasses.

Read more
Google just broke search
AI Overviews being shown in Google Search.

Google AI Overviews were announced a couple of weeks ago at Google I/O, and they've already proven to be rather controversial. The aim to provide high-quality answers to your questions summarized from the web, but a series of recent X (formerly Twitter) threads show how big of a fail it's already proven to be.

The response that went viral involves a very dubious pizza recipe. As reported, when prompting Google for an answer to the issue of "cheese not sticking to pizza," the AI Overview suggests adding nontoxic glue to your pizza to prevent the cheese from sliding off. The exact words the AI overview gave are as follows: "You can also add about 1/8 cup of non-toxic glue to the sauce to give it more tackiness." Where did the Google AI overview get the info as a source? An 11-year-old Reddit comment from this thread, in what was clearly a joke.

Read more