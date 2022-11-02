 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to insert page numbers in LibreOffice

Tyler Lacoma
By

If you need to know how to insert page numbers in LibreOffice to help organize a report, manuscript, or another kind of document, don’t worry! LibreOffice is a highly capable document editor with a wide range of abilities — and that includes tools to paginate your documents however you want.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • LibreOffice

Let’s take a look at how to insert numbers, and what happens if you need to reorder the pages in your document. It's fairly similar to Microsoft Word, so if you're familiar with that process, this should be quick and easy for you. But don't worry if you're not, it only takes a few clicks.

How to add page numbers in LibreOffice

If necessary, you can find and download the latest version of LibreOffice right here. It’s completely free to use, although you will need to give it some permissions to access existing documents.

Step 1: Open your document. Select the footer area of your first page.

Choosing the footer in LibreOffice.

Step 2: Select the Footer box to open up its menu.

Insert page number with footer in LibreOffice.

Step 3: Select Insert page number.

Step 4: A highlighted page number will now appear in your footer and all the footers of your document on each page. The number will appear wherever the footer cursor currently is, so you can easily position your cursor in the place you want the number (the Tab key works well here) before inserting the page number. You can also use the alignment buttons as you would with normal text.

Step 5: You can change the font and size of your page number using the same font tools in the toolbar that work for the rest of your document.

Step 6: For more options, double-click on your page number, and it will bring up an Edit field window where you choose from a variety of specific page number formats.

You will also see an Offset box here: The number you type here will remove that number of pages from the bottom of the document and start the page numbering system early — i.e. if you typed “2” then the last two pages in the document would not be numbered, and numbering would start at “3” instead of “1.”

Page Number Format LibreOffice.

Step 7: If for some reason your document is not playing well with footers because of the format you are using or the work you’re doing, you can also add a page number by selecting the Insert tab in the menu, and choosing Page number

Insert Page Number Menu in LibreOffice.

Step 8: If you would prefer that your title page not have a page number, you can navigate to your title page, select Format in the menu, and then select Title page …

This menu includes a number of options, including the ability to set a certain amount of Title pages (such as those for a foreword, table of contents, etc.) and where you want them. These pages will not count for numbering purposes.

Title Page Options in LibreOffice.

Step 9: You can also insert the current page number anywhere by moving your cursor to that spot, selecting Insert, then selecting Field. Here you will see another option to add a Page number.

Step 10: You may have also seen the option to add a Page count in these menus. This pastes the total number of current pages wherever your cursor is — don’t get this confused with adding a page number.

For more customization options, take a look at our article on turning on dark mode for LibreOffice.

Editors' Recommendations

Having trouble accessing your Instagram account? You’re not alone
Instagram being used on an iPhone.
How to enable dark mode with LibreOffice to make it easier on your eyes
Person using Libreoffice on laptop.
Best Microsoft Office deals for November 2022
Students using Microsoft Office software on their laptops outside.
Windows 11 finally gets one of the best macOS features
Windows 11's Phone Link on a Dell XPS Laptop.
Google Chrome gets one of Microsoft Edge’s best features
Google Chrome has been updated with a new sidebar feature.
Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early
Best VPN services 2022: today’s top picks
best VPN services
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.
Twitter Blue is losing Ad Free Articles and Musk’s latest tweets indicate further changes
Twitter Blue menu option on a white screen background which is on a black background.
It still isn’t cheap but this 3070 Ti gaming laptop just got cheaper
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
This Acer gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $699 at Walmart
A man playing on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.
Move over, 4K — Nvidia’s RTX 4090 introduces 13K gaming
overclocking msi rtx 4090 suprim x 8
I hate how much I love my MacBook Pro
Apple MacBook Pro 14 front view showing display and keyboard deck.