Layers and their masks are an integral part of the image editing experience on Adobe Photoshop. Layers come in handy when you’re trying to keep different shapes and objects separate on your canvas. Sometimes, though, you might need to merge layers during editing. Here's how to do it.

How to merge layers in Photoshop

Step 1: The first step is to find the Layers panel in the menu on the right of the Photoshop window. However, the panel may not always be there. If you can't find it, you’ll need to restore it. This can be done in two ways. You can either click on Window and then Layers from the drop-down menu that appears, or simply press F7 on your keyboard.

Step 2: Once you have the layers panel in front of you, you’ll need to select the layers you want to merge. You can select multiple layers by holding down the Ctrl key on your keyboard if you’re on a Windows desktop or the Command key if you’re using MacOS and selecting your desired layers one at a time.

Step 3: Once you have your layers selected, right-click on one of the selected layers and click on Merge Layers or Merge Shapes, depending on the type of layers you have. A simple alternative is to press Ctrl + E on your keyboard to perform this action.

How to merge all visible layers in Photoshop

Photoshop allows you to hide certain layers from view. This can be done by clicking on the Eye icon next to the layer you wish to hide in the layers panel on the right.

Hidden layers will appear with a black box icon, while visible layers will appear with the eye icon. With specific layers hidden, you can merge all visible layers together without disturbing hidden layers.

Step 1: To perform this, hide the layers you wish to leave untouched by clicking on the Eye icon next to the layers.

Step 2: Right-click on one of the visible layers, and then click on the Merge Visible option. You can also press Shift + Ctrl + E on your keyboard to perform this action quickly.

If you wish to undo this action, simply press Ctrl + Z on your keyboard immediately after performing the action. You can also click on Edit from the options available on the top of the Photoshop window and then click on the option that says Undo.

