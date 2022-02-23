  1. Computing

How to merge layers in Photoshop

Dua Rashid
By

Layers and their masks are an integral part of the image editing experience on Adobe Photoshop. Layers come in handy when you’re trying to keep different shapes and objects separate on your canvas. Sometimes, though, you might need to merge layers during editing. Here's how to do it.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Desktop PC or laptop with Adobe Photoshop

How to merge layers in Photoshop

Step 1: The first step is to find the Layers panel in the menu on the right of the Photoshop window. However, the panel may not always be there. If you can't find it, you’ll need to restore it. This can be done in two ways. You can either click on Window and then Layers from the drop-down menu that appears, or simply press F7 on your keyboard.

Go to WIndow then select Layers.

Step 2: Once you have the layers panel in front of you, you’ll need to select the layers you want to merge. You can select multiple layers by holding down the Ctrl key on your keyboard if you’re on a Windows desktop or the Command key if you’re using MacOS and selecting your desired layers one at a time.

Select the layers you wish to merge while holding down Ctrl or Cmd key.

Step 3: Once you have your layers selected, right-click on one of the selected layers and click on Merge Layers or Merge Shapes, depending on the type of layers you have. A simple alternative is to press Ctrl + E on your keyboard to perform this action.

Right-click on one of the selected layers and select merge layers.

How to merge all visible layers in Photoshop

Photoshop allows you to hide certain layers from view. This can be done by clicking on the Eye icon next to the layer you wish to hide in the layers panel on the right.

Hidden layers will appear with a black box icon, while visible layers will appear with the eye icon. With specific layers hidden, you can merge all visible layers together without disturbing hidden layers.

Step 1: To perform this, hide the layers you wish to leave untouched by clicking on the Eye icon next to the layers.

Hide unused layers by clicking on the eye icon.

Step 2: Right-click on one of the visible layers, and then click on the Merge Visible option. You can also press Shift + Ctrl + E on your keyboard to perform this action quickly.

Right-click on a layer and select Merge Visible.

If you wish to undo this action, simply press Ctrl + Z on your keyboard immediately after performing the action. You can also click on Edit from the options available on the top of the Photoshop window and then click on the option that says Undo.

Editors' Recommendations

Inside a high-tech Hollywood home where everything is hidden

A grassy backyard that has a life-sized chess game.

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is out, the A8 is super cheap

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 - 10.5-inch LCD Screen - Latest Model - Gray

The Roomba i6 is $150 off at Best Buy today

iRobot Roomba i6 (6150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum - Light Silver

Horizon Forbidden West beginners guide: 6 tips and tricks to get started

Aloy looks at the horizon.

Spider-Men unite as No Way Home heads to digital and Blu-ray

Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Magure behind the scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Dragon Age 4 is in production, but nowhere close to release

Art from Dragon Age 4.

How to empty and clean a Roomba vacuum

Best Verizon new customer deals for February 2022

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

The best games like Fortnite

Fortnite cubed promo art with new characters.

The best Mac apps for 2022: Top software for your Mac

macos mojave hands on review app store

The best dual-monitor wallpapers

dual monitor wallpaper

How to check a MacBook’s battery and see if it needs replacing

An opened Macbook Air M1 sitting on a table.

What is VSync, and when should you use it?

Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review