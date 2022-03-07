Typography can be a crucial element in design. One easy way to make your text stand out is by adding an outline to it. With the right combination, you can easily grab the viewer’s attention. Here's how to outline text in Photoshop.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Desktop PC or laptop with Adobe Photoshop

How to outline text in Photoshop

Step 1: Select the Type tool. You can also use the keyboard shortcut by pressing T instead. Once you’re on the Type tool, type in your text.

Step 2: After typing in your text and with the text layer selected, go to Layer from the main menu on top of the Photoshop window.

Step 3: Next, click on Layer Style from the drop-down menu that appears.

Step 4: Clicking on Layer Style will open a dialogue box for you. Select the Stroke option. The options under Stroke give you full control of how the outline of your text will look. Set the desired width of the stroke by using the slider or manually entering a value.

Step 5: Select the position of your stroke with the Position menu. The position determines the appearance of your text. You have three options to choose from: Outside, Center, and Inside.

Step 6: Use the Blend Mode option to control how the stroke behaves with the layers underneath it. This comes in handy when you have a colorful image or pattern behind the text layer. You can also play around with the transparency of the border using the Opacity slider or manually typing in a value for it. The right combination will make your typography really stand out.

Step 7: To change the appearance of your stroke, use the controls under the Fill Type options. You can change the color or add a gradient. If your current stroke is too bland for you, you can also fill your stroke with a pattern. Just click on the field next to the Fill Type and select your preferred style.

Using these tools, you have the freedom to produce endless combinations not just for text but for any other object on your canvas. For some extra Photoshop tips, check out our guides on how to make a background transparent or on how to create a layer mask.

