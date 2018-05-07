Pinning websites to your taskbar is as easy as following these quick steps

Share

Windows 10 includes a lot of interesting tools, but if you’re like a lot of people, more and more of your digital life is happening in your web browser and nowhere else. That being the case, you’ll want to keep your most important websites close at hand. The easiest way to access them in Windows 10 is the Start menu and the taskbar, treating them more or less like programs in and of themselves.

Although easy overall, getting a website from your browser to your taskbar is a little different depending on which browser you’re using.

Google Chrome

Adding a website to your taskbar with Google Chrome requires a couple of extra menus than some of the other browsers, but that doesn’t mean it’s difficult. Here’s how to get started:

Step 1: Open the website you want to pin to your taskbar in Google Chrome.

Step 2: Click the three-dotted menu in the top right-hand corner.

Step 3: Click “More Tools,” followed by “Add to desktop.”

Step 4: When the popup window appears, click the blue “Add” button.

Step 5: Head to your desktop. Click and drag the new shortcut to your taskbar. Alternatively, right click the shortcut and select “Pin to taskbar.” If you’d prefer it pinned to your Start menu, select “Pin to start,” instead.

Firefox

Unfortunately, Firefox doesn’t have an integrated way to pin shortcuts to the taskbar like Chrome does. However, there is a workaround.