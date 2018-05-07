Pinning websites to your taskbar is as easy as following these quick steps

Digital Trends
How to pin a website to the taskbar

Windows 10 includes a lot of interesting tools, but if you’re like a lot of people, more and more of your digital life is happening in your web browser and nowhere else. That being the case, you’ll want to keep your most important websites close at hand. The easiest way to access them in Windows 10 is the Start menu and the taskbar, treating them more or less like programs in and of themselves.

Although easy overall, getting a website from your browser to your taskbar is a little different depending on which browser you’re using.

Google Chrome

Adding a website to your taskbar with Google Chrome requires a couple of extra menus than some of the other browsers, but that doesn’t mean it’s difficult. Here’s how to get started:

Step 1: Open the website you want to pin to your taskbar in Google Chrome.

Step 2: Click the three-dotted menu in the top right-hand corner.

how to pin a website the taskbar pinttaskbar01

Step 3: Click “More Tools,” followed by “Add to desktop.”

Step 4: When the popup window appears, click the blue “Add” button.

Step 5: Head to your desktop. Click and drag the new shortcut to your taskbar. Alternatively, right click the shortcut and select “Pin to taskbar.” If you’d prefer it pinned to your Start menu, select “Pin to start,” instead.

how to pin a website the taskbar pintaskbar02

Firefox

Unfortunately, Firefox doesn’t have an integrated way to pin shortcuts to the taskbar like Chrome does. However, there is a workaround.

Step 1: Create a new Firefox shortcut. To do so, search for “Firefox” in the Windows search box. Right-click the relevant result and click “Open file location.” Click and drag the Firefox shortcut to your desktop, or copy and paste it there.

Step 2: Right-click on the new shortcut and select “Properties.”

Step 3: In the “Target” field, add “-url” followed by the website you want the pinned link to navigate to. For example: “C:Program FilesMozilla Firefoxfirefox.exe -url https://www.digitaltrends.com”

how to pin a website the taskbar pintaskbar03

Step 4: Click OK. Then right-click the shortcut and select “Pin to taskbar.”

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft’s Edge browser has one of the simplest methods for pinning a website to the taskbar. Just follow these quick steps:

Step 1: Open your desired website in the Edge browser.

Step 2: Click the three-dot menu icon in the top right-hand corner.

Step 3: Scroll down the menu until you find “Pin this page to taskbar.” Click it.

how to pin a website the taskbar pintaskbar04

If you would rather pin to the Start menu, click that respective menu item instead.

Internet Explorer

Although we wouldn’t recommend you use Internet Explorer on security grounds, and because there are much better browsers now, pinning websites to the taskbar is as easy as clicking and dragging.

Step 1: Open your chosen website in Internet Explorer.

Step 2: Click the website’s favicon (the small icon next to the website’s URL in the tab) and drag it to your desktop.

ie drag and drop
Michael Crider/Digital Trends

Step 3: Right-click the newly created shortcut and select “Pin to taskbar.”

That’s it! It’s that easy.

