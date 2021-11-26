The Razer Blade 15 is the best gaming laptop you can buy, and you can pick one up today nearly half off its normal price. There are loads of excellent Black Friday gaming laptop deals, but Razer is proposing an offer that’s too good to refuse — a massive $1,200 price cut on its flagship machine.

Why such a steep discount? Razer is clearing out last year’s model. The latest version includes Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics and Intel 11th-gen processors. Last year’s models still pack most of that power, though. The 10th-gen Intel chips are excellent, and RTX 20-series graphics are still performant and come with features like ray tracing and Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).

You shouldn’t buy the latest model this Black Friday. Buy last year’s model instead. The machine normally sells for $2,600, but it’s only $1,400 today at Amazon. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a gaming laptop, now is the time to do it. Amazon says the deal will end with Black Friday, too, so we recommend jumping on it as soon as you can.

For context, the comparable model from the current range is selling for $2,700, and even the cheapest model is more expensive than the deal Amazon is offering — plus, the specs are worse. This is by far the best deal on the Razer Blade 15 we’ve ever seen, shaving hundreds of dollars off the price Razer usually marks the machine down to.

As for the laptop, we found that there better option when it comes to gaming in our Razer Blade 15 review. The specs are great, but Razer sets itself apart with excellent build quality and design. Gaming laptops are usually bad at everything other than gaming, but the Razer Blade 15 is different. It’s as good for slaying out in Destiny 2 as it is for writing a research paper, and it’s almost impossible to find that balance.

The Razer Blade 15 model we’re recommending supports Windows 11, as well, and it comes with a 300Hz display for competitive titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends. The RTX 2070 Super graphics card at the heart of the system will provide smooth gameplay for years to come, but down the line, you can hook up an external GPU enclosure to the Thunderbolt 3 port for a little more power.

