Google Drive is an excellent platform to share your files on. The process is simple and fast. Moreover, your files remain safe and away from the threat of viruses or malware, and if you're sharing images on Google Drive, they don’t undergo the loss in quality that they go through when shared on WhatsApp or other instant messaging services.

Depending on the size of your file and the speed of your internet, the whole sharing process shouldn’t take more than five minutes. Here's how to share files on Google Drive quickly and easily.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Desktop PC, laptop, tablet, or phone with Google Drive

How to share files on Google Drive

Step 1: Visit the Google Drive homepage and sign in to your Google account, if you aren't already signed in.

Step 2: When you have the Google Drive homepage open in front of you, all you have to do is open File Explorer on your device, look for the file you wish to upload, and drag and drop it to Google Drive. This will upload your file to the platform. If you wish to upload it in a specific folder on Google Drive, make sure to open that folder first and drop your file in it.

Step 3: Once your file has been uploaded to Google Drive, open it by clicking on it once. The upload part shouldn’t take long, but it ultimately depends on the size of your file.

Step 4: The next step is to click on the three dots located on the top right of your file. From the drop-down menu that appears, click on the option that says Share.

Step 5: In the Share window that opens up, enter the email addresses of the people you wish to share your file with in the Add People and Groups Field. While this will make your file available only to people whose email addresses you have entered, there’s another option that will allow anyone you share its link with to view your file.

You can do that by clicking on the option that says Change in the Get Link section directly under the email address field. The Change option will allow you to tweak the privacy settings of the file. You can choose who can view, edit, or comment on it. Simply choose Anyone With the Link and then choose how much control you wish to give people over your file by choosing between Viewer, Commenter, and Editor. When you’re done with the latter, you can click on the Copy Link option to get the file’s link on your clipboard.

Step 6: If you went for the first option, simply click Send on the bottom right of the Share window, and your file is going to be shared with the selected recipients. If you went for the second option, look for the option that says Done and click on that. Then send your copied link to whomever you wish to share the file with.

