 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to share Google One storage with your family

Phil Nickinson
By

You can never have too much online storage, especially if you have family members who very quickly load up their phones and computers with pictures and videos. Google One -- the consumer-grade subscription that gets you more online storage, among other features like a free VPN and extra photo-editing features -- allows you to share your extra storage with the rest of your family.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Google One subscription

  • The Google One app or a web browser

You'd think that if you have a family set up and you've purchased extra storage on Google One that things would just work. But you would be wrong. There's still another switch you have to flip to share Google One with your family members.

how to share google one family app android
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Set up your family group

If you haven't set up your family in your Google account, you're going to need to do so first. Everyone involved will need to have a Google account. From there, you'll have the Family Manager, which is the main account that's doing all the purchasing and inviting the rest of the gang, who will have Member status instead.

Step 1: In a web browser (this works fine on a phone, computer, or tablet), go to myaccount.google.com/family/details.

Step 2: Click the Send Invitations button to send invitations to anyone you want included in your family. You can have yourself (the Family Manager) and five others.

Related

Share Google One with your family

Now that you've got your family set up, it's time to actually share Google One with them, so they can make use of all that extra storage you've purchased. This is the part I was missing, even though my family was already sharing things like YouTube TV and YouTube Premium.

The following steps also are available in a web browser at one.google.com/settings.

Step 1: Open the Google One app. It's available on Android and iOS.

Step 2: Swipe left (or hit the three-line icon) to open the menu, then choose Settings.

Step 3: Now choose Family Settings.

Step 4: Toggle the Share Google One with family button to On. In a few minutes, you'll get an email acknowledging that you're now sharing Google One with your family.

How to share Google One storage with your family.

And that's all there is to it. Google doesn't automatically share your Google One subscription with your family members. Whether that's a feature or a bug is unknown. But the good news is that it takes just a couple minutes to start sharing all your extra Google One cloud storage with your family, and you can do it from a phone or a desktop browser.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Caktus AI: How to use the ChatGPT alternative that can write essays for you
Fionna Agomuoh
By Fionna Agomuoh
March 6, 2023
The home screen for Caktus AI.

Caktus AI is a ChatGPT alternative that has piqued the interest of many people across the web, with approximately 1.1 million users having accessed the service since the beginning of 2023. It's not quite as popular as ChatGPT, but it has a unique take on AI-generated content.

The student-focused tool has taken AI content creation up a notch with features that haven't been seen on other services. The brand also offers a number of additional writing generators and several other tools in a myriad of unique categories. Here's what you need to know about Caktus AI.
What is Caktus AI?
Caktus - First Educational A.I. For Students

Read more
Usually $1828, this HP laptop is down to $629 right now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023
A HP ProBook 445 G8 at a side angle displaying Windows 11.

There are some fantastic laptop deals going on at HP such as being able to save $1,199 off an HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook. Designed with security and business users in mind, this is one of the HP laptop deals that's a little niche so let's take a quick look at why it might be appropriate for your needs. Remember -- this deal is part of the HP 72-hour flash sale so you haven't got long to commit to it.

Why you should buy the HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook
The HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook is designed to tempt anyone who's been eyeing up the best laptops but is in need of something more specialist in nature. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a 14-inch full HD display. So far, so regular, right? Where things differ is a bit more subtle than the average laptop seeker might expect. The HP ProBook 445 G8 is protected by HP Wolf Security. That means it has multi-layered security protection with a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense system. From the BIOS to the browser, it protects your laptop more than standard security protections can achieve. That's because it's designed with business users in mind. There's automatic recovery from firmware attacks thanks to HP's self-healing BIOS with preconfigured enterprise-level PC protection keeping an eye on things for you. HP Sure Sense can spot never-before-seen attacks thanks to its deep learning AI. For IT management, the HP Manageability Integration Kit helps speed up image creation and management of hardware, BIOS, security and other features.

Read more
All-in-One PC deal knocks $650 off Lenovo’s answer to the iMac
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
March 6, 2023
yoga aio 7 amd deal lenovo march 2023 desktop pc

One of the primary features of Apple's iMac is that everything is tucked away inside a single chassis, or rather the monitor. The entire computer fits on a clean desk or countertop taking up minimal space. Well, Lenovo has an answer to Apple's beloved design in its Yoga AIO (all-in-one) 7 AMD desktop. Everything is tucked neatly inside a 27-inch display, and it's rocking quite a bit of power too for gaming, entertainment, graphic design, you name it.

You might also be excited to know Lenovo is offering an incredible discount right now, allowing you to save $650. Instead of its normal $2,000 price, the Yoga AIO 7 AMD is just $1,350 right now, and with the financing, you can offset that cost quite a bit, stretching it out over a bevy of payments, instead of dropping the cash all at once. Either way, this is an excellent system and one of the best desktop deals we've seen for the week, maybe even the month. Grab that deal below or keep reading for more details on what the Yoga AIO has to offer.

Read more