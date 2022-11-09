 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to use LibreOffice as a PDF editor

Tyler Lacoma
By

There’s not much LibreOffice can’t do when it comes to managing documents, from working on manuscripts to coding. However, users will note that while there are formats for math, spreadsheets, writing, and more, there isn’t a specific option for editing a PDF.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

20 minutes

What You Need

  • Windows or Mac desktop or laptop

  • LibreOffice

Don’t worry! Like many text editors, LibreOffice lets you edit PDFs, and it’s not bad at it, either. Here’s how to use LibreOffice as a PDF editor.

How to edit PDFS in LibreOffice

If you haven’t done so yet, make sure to visit the LibreOffice website and download the app for your computer. It’s free to use, you don’t need to create an account, and it works with a wide variety of platforms, which makes it an excellent contender against something like Microsoft Word. Once you have LibreOffice, here’s what to do:

Step 1: Download the PDF you intend to work on. It will need to be on local storage or a compatible drive for LibreOffice to easily locate it, so you may need to download it from the internet or your email if necessary.

Step 2: Open up LibreOffice and choose the Draw Drawing option from the left-side menu. This is the best format in which LibreOffice allows users to edit PDFs, so you’ll need to start here.

Draw Drawing option in LibreOffice.

Step 3: Choose the File option from your menu and select Open.

Choose Open in LibreOffice.

Step 4: Your local files will now open. LibreOffice typically opens to your compatible documents. You’ll want to go to your downloads section or use the search function to find your specific PDF file. When you do, select it to get started.

PDF download option in LibreOffice.

Step 5: LibreOffice will now open the PDF in Draw so that you can work on it.

PDF opened in LibreOffice dark mode.

Step 6: You’ll notice that the PDF looks a little odd since we have dark mode enabled in LibreOffice. Dark mode will color the PDF as well, so to get a clear look at the colors, it’s a good idea to disable it before you start working.

Step 7: Now you can select any part of the PDF or its text, and a box will appear on it allowing you to edit, move, and generally change things. On the left, you will see a slideshow-like menu that allows you to navigate between different pages of the PDF and find what you are looking for. On the right, you will see formatting options for the text or object you have selected.

PDF opened in LibreOffice.

Step 8: Saving the document normally will keep it as a Draw OFT file or similar format in LibreOffice. You probably don’t want that, so to save your changes as a PDF, make sure to go to File, Export, and Export as PDF.

LibreOffice Export as PDF.

What if the formatting on my PDF is messed up?

That can happen. LibreOffice is interpreting the PDF document as a Draw file while you work on it. That can lead to issues, like objects and text boxes placed in the wrong area. Or, you may find some text difficult to edit because LibreOffice will interpret each line of text as a separate box. This can vary depending on how the PDF was created.

There’s not much you can do about this except to make corrections. Draw is the best free option for editing PDFs that LibreOffice can provide, and it’s typically a better choice than trying to edit a PDF in Word. The best option would be to edit a PDF with Adobe Acrobat or a similar Adobe program, which will be the most accurate. However, getting Acrobat for free may be difficult, as there’s no guarantee of a free trial. You can also try editing your PDF on a platform like Google Drive, which is also free if you have a Google account, to see if the results are more accurate.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Adobe Photoshop deals for November 2022
Close up of Adobe Photoshop app icon being chosen from among other Adobe apps on a laptop screen.
Best Microsoft Office deals for November 2022
Students using Microsoft Office software on their laptops outside.
Norton Antivirus Free Trial: Get a week of protection
norton antivirus free trial logo
NVIDIA and Cisco turbocharge VDI solutions like never before
CISCO VDI cloud technologies for the office wherever it may be.
Qualcomm’s rumored 12-core chip finally sounds like a true ARM revolution for PCs
qualcomm takes on apple m1 with snapdragon 8cx gen 3 chip 4
Limited stock: Get this 15-inch Dell laptop for $250 while you can
dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01
This Lenovo gaming laptop just got a massive price cut at Walmart
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
This HP Chromebook is $79 at Walmart, and it’s flying off the shelves
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
Selling fast: This LG 32-inch QHD monitor is $200 today
The LG UltraGear 32GN600-B 32-inch gaming monitor on green background.
The Framework laptop is officially Thunderbolt 4 certified
A Framework laptop upside down with two hands holding it and the USB ports unscrewed
EVGA’s lost RTX 4090 prototype shows us what could have been
EVGA's prototype RTX 4090 graphics card.
Some blue check Twitter users were unable to edit their names
Twitter app on the OnePlus 10T.
This Alienware gaming PC is $750 off in Dell’s (early) Black Friday sale
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.