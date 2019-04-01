Digital Trends
Computing

Gmail will soon offer email scheduling. Here’s how to use it

Anita George
By
Google Press Photo of Google products
Google Cloud Media Resources/Google

As part of its celebration of Gmail’s fifteenth birthday, Google has announced a number of new features to be added to its flagship email service.

Among the planned changes, the most intriguing was the introduction of a new email scheduling feature.

That’s right: Gmail users can now look forward to being able to schedule emails without having to use a third-party add-on, as had been done in the past.

Published April 1 on the Google Cloud blog, Google’s announcement of the feature explained that the development of email scheduling in Gmail was part of an effort to “make it easier to respect everyone’s digital well-being,” referring to the common issue of work emails often being sent during non-work hours. The new Gmail email scheduling feature is an attempt to address this particular work-life balance issue.

It’s unclear when exactly Gmail users can expect to start being able to use the new scheduling feature, but its rollout is expected to be in line with Gmail’s birthday, so it should be fairly soon.

In the meantime, Google’s announcement also provided a quick demo of the scheduling feature. And so we can actually show you how to use the new scheduling feature in Gmail. Just follow the steps below:

Step 1: Open a New Message draft in Gmail. Write your message.

Step 2: Once you’re ready to schedule your email to be sent, select the new downward-facing arrow icon, which is located on the blue Send button, but to the right of the word Send.

Step 3: An option labeled Schedule Send should appear. Select this option.

Step 4: A menu of preset dates and times should pop up. You can either choose one of these presets, or you can select the Pick Date & Time option to choose your own schedule.

Step 5: Once you’ve picked a date and time for your message, an on-screen notification from Gmail will pop up at the bottom of your screen to let you know that the message has been sent. This notification will also offer you the following options: View Message or Undo.

Step 6: That’s it! Your message should appear in your intended recipient’s inbox at the proper scheduled time.

Don't Miss

How to build a computer
hp envy elitebook and more 13 x360 restaurant
Deals

HP sale drops prices on laptops, desktops, and printers by up to $760

To celebrate the company's 80th anniversary, HP is running a huge sales event on a wide lineup of computers and hardware: Starting on Sunday, March 31, the HP Days sale lets you enjoy discounts of as much as $760 on everything from 2-in-1…
Posted By Lucas Coll
ASRock X10 IoT Router
Computing

Resetting your router can fix a number of problems, here's how to do it

Resetting your router is a good way to get into it if you forget your password, but it can provide some security benefits too. Here's how to go about it, no matter what router you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Computing

Got a PDF but need an Excel document? Here's how to make the switch

If you have a PDF file full of useful data you'd love to extract into an Excel document, we're here to help. In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps for how to convert a PDF into an Excel document.
Posted By Jon Martindale
News

2 million diners hit by malware attack at restaurants across U.S.

Payment card data belonging to more than 2 million restaurant diners has likely been stolen in a malware attack involving point-of-sales systems. Targeted outlets include Buca di Beppo, Planet Hollywood, and Earl of Sandwich.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Asus-MG279Q
Computing

Are high refresh-rate monitors worth the price? Here's our analysis

Do you need a 120Hz or 240Hz monitor? It's a question gamers and general PC practitioners should ask themselves when making their next upgrade. It can be expensive, but to some, it's a must-have feature.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
1302130 autosave v1 3 pc buildout 2016 guide
Computing

Building your own PC is the best way to earn geek cred — here’s how to do it

You could buy a PC off the shelf, or you could take matters into your own hands and pick out the parts and you want, roll up your sleeves, and put it together yourself. Here's how to build a computer, even if it's your first.
Posted By Brad Bourque
Apple MacBook-review-hero1
Computing

Lost without Print Screen? Here's how to take a screenshot on your Mac

Whether you prefer to use keyboard shortcuts or applications such as Grab and Preview, this guide will teach you how to take a screenshot on a Mac. Once you know how, you'll be able to capture images within seconds.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Razer Blade (2018) using keyboard
Computing

Here's how to type symbols and accented letters on your Mac or PC

Ever wondered how to type that trademark symbol? What about characters from languages like Latin? You may not know it, but there's a whole slew of symbols and characters that you can type out just by using the keyboard in front of you.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Skype
Computing

You can finally record calls in Skype. Here's how to do it

Skype may be the premiere VoIP service, but it doesn't include built-in software for recording audio or video calls. Here's how to how to record a Skype call using a variety of tools, including some freemium software.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Laptop partially closed facing away from the camera at an angle showing lid and trim
Computing

The XPS 13 keeps getting better. Here's how it compares to the MacBook Pro

Dell has completely revamped the XPS 13 for 2018, giving it a fresh new design and boosted internals. How does it stack up against the classic MacBook Pro? When you consider the Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Pro 13, here's how it plays out.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Dell S2418H
Computing

Whether you want it for gaming or work, these are the best cheap monitors

Looking for the best budget monitors? These monitors are affordable, but still provide the features you need for gaming, work, home or other plans! Take a look at the displays and your wallet will thank you.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Computing

HP Days Sale takes $300 off Spectre X360, Omen 15 gaming laptop, more

Now is your chance to save on HP products. Amongst the best deals are a $300 savings on the 13-inch HP Spectre X360, the HP Omen 15 laptop, and a $150 discount on the HP Folio laptop.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft Surface Book 2 13 Review
Computing

Microsoft Surface Book 2 gets more powerful with new Intel Core i5 processor

Microsoft this past weekend quietly updated its Surface lineup with a refreshed version of the entry-level 13-inch Surface Book 2 with a new quad-core Intel Core i5 processor under the hood.
Posted By Arif Bacchus