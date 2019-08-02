Computing

How to use Windows Sandbox in Windows 10

Try sketchy applications without harming your computer using Windows Sandbox

Arif Bacchus
By
Windows Sandbox

With the release of the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, several new features were added to Windows 10. One of the more interesting was a new application known as Windows Sandbox.

Though it is not turned on by default, Windows Sandbox is an integrated element in Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise. It is primarily designed to allow you to run untrusted and sketchy apps separate from the rest of the operating system.

Enabling the feature and running a full virtual-version of Windows within your existing installation just takes a couple of steps. It doesn’t involve buying or handling any extra software, so here’s more on how you can enable and use it right on your own laptop or desktop.

Step 1: Check your PC for virtualization support

how to use windows sandbox 20190730 140535
Arif Bacchus/Digital Trends

One of the pre-requisites to using Windows Sandbox is to check your PCs support for virtualization. This technology allows your PC to leverage its computing power to separate hardware from software. It is typically a setting available in the BIOS as Enable Virtualization Support. 

On our Dell XPS 15, we checked for this option by pressing F2 on boot, choosing Virtualization, and then clicking Enable Intel Virtualization Technology and pressing on OK.  

You can learn more about how to enable virtualization on your device by checking the support documents available from your PC manufacturer.

Step 2: Check or upgrade your Windows 10 version

how to use windows sandbox versions
Arif Bacchus/Digital Trends

As previously mentioned, Windows Sandbox is only available for Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise. If you’re running Windows 10 Home, which comes with most new PCs, you won’t be able to use Windows Sandbox.

You can check your Windows version by heading to the start menu and typing About.

Next, choose About your PC  from the list of search results. This should open Windows 10 Settings. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen, and check under Windows Specifications. 

If you see Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise, you’re good to go. If not, you can upgrade your version of Windows by visiting the Microsoft Store app on Windows 10 and entering a search for Windows 10 Pro. A typical upgrade license costs $100.

In addition to Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise, you’ll also need to make sure your PC has an AMD64 architecture and has a minimum of 4GB RAM and 1GB of free space. These are Microsft’s recommended settings for Windows Sandbox.

Step 3: Head to the classic Windows Control Panel

how to use windows sandbox turn features on or off
Arif Bacchus/Digital Trends

Windows Sandbox is not turned on by default in the Windows 10 May 2019 Update. You’ll need to manually enable it with the classic Windows 7-style control panel.

To do so, search for Control Panel in the start menu or search box. Then, click on the Control Panel from the list of results.

Next up, in the search bar running along the top right side of the Control Panel window, type: Turn Windows Features On or Off. You should then see a top result appear under Program and Features. Click on that option.

Step 4: Find Windows Sandbox in the list of Windows Features

how to use windows sandbox step 3
Arif Bacchus/Digital Trends

Finally, in the Window that appears, you’ll want to scroll all the way to the bottom of the list. Next to Windows Sandbox, be sure to click the checkmark and then click OK. 

Windows 10 will download the required files for the Sandbox feature, and you’ll then need to restart your PC to apply the changes.

On the restart, you’ll get a similar screen as to when you’re installing Windows 10 security updates. It shouldn’t take much longer than two or three minutes.

Step 5: Launch Windows Sandbox

how to use windows sandbox on a pc
Arif Bacchus/Digital Trends

After you reboot, you can launch Windows Sandbox from the Start Menu. It should appear all the way in the bottom of your list of apps, but be sure to select Run as Administrator when you click on it. Alternatively, you can search for it by typing Windows Sandbox into the Start Menu and launching it.

Once you launched, the Windows Sandbox logo will appear on your screen in a rectangular-shaped box. This is a loading screen, so don’t be worried. After a few seconds, you should see another window appear with the familiar Windows desktop and taskbar. This is your new virtual Windows 10 Sandbox — and a place for testing your apps.

Step 6: Transfer files and other sketchy software

how to use windows sandbox in action
Arif Bacchus/Digital Trends

Once Window Sandbox is launched, you can transfer an installer for the software you want to test between your physical PC and your sandbox. To do so, find the file you want to transfer. Then, right-click it, and select Copy. 

Now, head back to the window with Windows Sandbox. Right-click on the desktop space, and select Paste.

You can then double click the installer file, and have it run in Windows Sandbox, just as it would on your PC. Keep in mind, you can’t drag and drop files between your physical PC and the Sandbox. You can, however, use Microsoft Edge to download any file for testing, just as you would on your normal PC.

Step 7: Closing, navigating the Sandbox, and other tips and tricks

You can navigate Windows Sandbox just as you would a standard PC, but you can also make it full-screen, making it like your main machine. You can press the Ctrl + Alt + Break keys on your keyboard to switch Sandbox to full-screen mode.

In addition, there is no need to shut down the Sandbox once you’re done. Simply exit full-screen mode, an press the X button as you would with a normal app to close the session. You’ll get a warning that all your settings and anything installed will be deleted — just as a Sandbox is designed.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2019
Up Next

The best headphones for runners
Corsair M55 RGB Pro
Computing

The Corsair M55 RGB Pro Ambidextrous is lightweight and fast, but too sensitive

Corsair's M55 Pro RGB is a lightweight, ambidextrous mouse with an equally slight price tag, but is it worth making such savings if it means sacrificing some higher-end features? We put it through its paces to find out.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell inspiron 11 3000 2in1 laptop back to school deal hero
Deals

Dell discounts Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 laptop to only $150 before school starts

We have seen great back-to-school deals on MacBooks and Windows laptops this July. If you are looking for a more affordable option, check the Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop. Get it now for only $250 on Dell's website.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
MacOS Catalina Hands-on | Macbook Pro
Computing

Apple may launch a 5G MacBook in late 2020, but we’re skeptical

5G is the next big connectivity target for all the world’s biggest tech companies, including Apple, and a new report says the firm will launch a 5G MacBook as early as 2020. That date seems too ambitious, though -- here’s why.
Posted By Alex Blake
acer aspire 14 inch convertible laptop walmart deal touch notebook r5 471t 50ud
Deals

This Acer Aspire convertible laptop gets a cool $200 price cut on Amazon

From writing term papers to research work, a laptop is essential to getting school stuff done. Just in time for the incoming school year, Walmart cuts price of the Acer Aspire 14-inch convertible laptop to just $549.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

The 2018 13-inch MacBook Air gets $249 hacked off its price at Amazon

Amazon is offering a 21% discount on the space gray variant of the 2018 Apple MacBook Air. While it normally sells at $1,199, you can bring it home today for only $950 and save $249.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Computing

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in August 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Windows 7 retirement
Computing

As end of support nears, Windows 7 users are finally moving to Windows 10

Windows 7 users could finally be moving away from the aging operating system in favor of Windows 10. In July 2019, Windows 7's market share of the personal computer market fell roughly 3.6% -- one of the largest drops ever recorded.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
macbook pro 13 2019 amazon
Deals

Get the 2019 MacBook Pro and $100 in savings with Amazon’s price cut

Whether your laptop is due for an upgrade or you're just itching to get your hands on the latest Macbook Pro, Amazon has a deal that brings its hefty $1,299 price tag down to $1,200.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
HP Omen 15 review
Deals

Back-to-school sale: Take up to $300 off a new HP Omen gaming laptop

Gone are the days when you had to pay a small fortune for a good gaming laptop, and the high-value HP Omen series is discounted right now as part of HP’s back-to-school sale. If you’re shopping for a new laptop for work and play, read…
Posted By Lucas Coll
windows 10 october update
Computing

Need Pro features? Upgrade Windows 10 on your PC in just a few easy steps

Windows 10 Pro is just a slightly more advanced version of Windows with encryption and other additional security features. In this guide, we'll explain how you can switch from Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for August 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
intel video teases photorealism discrete gpu 2 900x600
Computing

Intel Xe graphics cards are rumored to debut at an affordable $200

As the slated 2020 launch for Intel's Xe graphics cards looms, more details are slowly leaking out. The latest detail to emerge is that the GPUs will debut at entry-level pricing, to appeal to a wide consumer base.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
best laptop deals featured
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for August 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 7
Photography

The best Adobe Lightroom alternatives for editing RAW photos in 2019

Looking for a strong app to organize and edit your RAW photos? From beautifully designed apps like Skylum Luminar to professional tools like CaptureOne, here are the best Adobe Lightroom alternatives for 2019.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis