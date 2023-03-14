 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Here’s how to watch the first public demo of ChatGPT-4

Jacob Roach
By

OpenAI is hosting a developer live stream that will show the first public demo of ChatGPT-4. The new Large Language Model (LLM) has reportedly been in development for a few years, and Microsoft confirmed it’s the tech powering the company’s new Bing Chat service.

The presentation starts at 1 p.m. PT on Monday, March 14. OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman will lead the presentation, walking through what GPT-4 is capable of, as well as its limitations. You can see a live stream of the event below.

GPT-4 Developer Livestream

OpenAI has already announced that ChatGPT-4 will only be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. The free version of ChatGPT will continue to run on the GPT-3.5 model.

Related

The live stream is focused on how developers can leverage GPT-4 in their own AI applications. OpenAI has recently made its API available to developers, and companies like Khan Academy and Duolingo have already announced that they plan on using GPT-4 in their own apps.

Although speculation has been wild for what GPT-4 could be capable of, OpenAI is describing it as an evolution of the existing model. The new model will be able to mimic a particular writing style more closely, for example, as well as process up to 25,000 words of text from the user.

OpenAI says that ChatGPT-4 doesn’t need text, either. It can receive an image as a prompt and generate a response based on it.

Otherwise, the new version has updated security features. OpenAI claims it’s 82% less likely to offer disallowed responses, and it provides 40% more factual responses. It’s tough to say what that means in practice at the moment, however.

Although the new model could vastly expand the capabilities of ChatGPT, it also comes with some worries. Microsoft’s Bing Chat has already shown some unhinged responses, and it uses the GPT-4 model. OpenAI warns that the new model could still have these issues, occasionally showing “social biases, hallucinations, and adversarial prompts.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Discord is taking ChatGPT out of your browser and into your server
discord clyde chatbot gets chatgpt features for alpha test dumai indonesia 09 november 2021 app man

Discord is the latest brand to implement ChatGPT technology into its product as a push toward future AI functionality.

The server-based community plans to roll out a new feature to its Clyde chatbot next week, which will be available to a select number of servers with Discord alpha users. These testers will be able to use Clyde in an assistant fashion, having it start a thread for a group of your friends to hang out, recommend playlists, access GIFs, and more, according to a recent blog post.

Read more
MacGPT: how to use ChatGPT on your Mac
The MacGPT app for macOS Monterey and Ventura.

Apple might not officially be in the AI space, but a developer has created a legitimate way to bring ChatGPT to macOS and make the chatbot accessible from your menu bar.

The aptly named MacGPT is an application developed by Jordi Bruin that allows you to install ChatGPT as a remote browser on your Mac desktop. The application has been available since the 2022 holiday season and has garnered over 370 ratings, many of which are five stars. MacGPT is currently free, however, Bruin accepts donations. Once out of beta, he will make MacGPT available at the App Store, where it will sell for $5.

Read more
Grammarly’s new ChatGPT-like AI generator can do a lot more than proofread your writing
GrammarlyGO's Rewrite for Length feature is shown.

Grammarly, one of the biggest names in writing tools, is adding AI-generated text to its repertoire on the heels of the wild popularity of ChatGPT. Known as GrammarlyGO, this new tool is focused on improving writing rather than replacing the writer.

GrammarlyGO will roll out in beta form to existing users in April. All tiers, including developers, business, education, and premium users, will have access. You can even use GrammarlyGO with a free account.

Read more